Sun Pharma to Kaynes: 10 top gainers on December 16; Check full list

1- Sun Pharma Advanced Research Share Price

Up 10.38% Current Price - 233.70 Rupees

2- Kaynes Technology Stock Price

Up 6.64% Current Price - 7195.70 Rupees

3- ITI Ltd Share Price

Up 6.20% Current Price - 380.15 Rupees

4- Avanti Feeds Stock Price

Up 6.06% Current Price - 657.35 Rupees

5- Sundaram Finance Share Price

Up 5.53% Current Price - 4444.80 Rupees

6- Oberoi Realty Stock Price

Up 5.30% Current Price - 2230.60 Rupees

7- Dixon Tech Share Price

Up 4.40% Current Price - 18744.60 Rupees

8- New India Assurance Stock Price

Up 4.37% Current Price - 210.99 Rupees

9- Techno Electric Share Price

Up 4.03% Current Price - 1502.99 Rupees

10- Jyoti CNC Automation

Up 3.91% Current Price - 1307.10 Rupees

