The Vaccine War: Vivek Agnihotri's film makes people emotional during the USA screening

Vivek Agnihotri's new film 'The Vaccine War: A True Story', honors Indian bio-scientists' fight against Covid-19 through indigenous vaccines. During a screening in USA pre-release, people got emotional while watching the film. - By Mahasweta Sarkar

Renowned for 'The Kashmir Files', Vivek Agnihotri is gearing up to unveil his upcoming creation, 'The Vaccine War: A True Story'. Ahead of its release, a screening was organized in Houston, USA, where the audience's response has surfaced. The video captures their admiration for Agnihotri's effort in bringing the labor of Indian women scientists to the forefront. 'The Vaccine War' delves into the struggles of Indian bio-scientists who forged indigenous vaccines during the Covid-19 crisis, serving as a tribute to the resilient medical community and scientists. This cinematic endeavor highlights the remarkable contributions made by these professionals during the pandemic, celebrating their relentless dedication.

Vivek Agnihotri recently announced the final release date of the film. Earlier, the film was slated for release in August. Taking it to Twitter (now X) the filmmaker wrote, "DATE ANNOUNCEMENT: Dear friends, your film #TheVaccineWar #ATrueStory will release worldwide on the auspicious day of 28th September 2023. Please bless us."

The teaser of 'The Vaccine War' offers a sneak peek into the journey of the scientists behind the BBV152 vaccine, popularly recognized as Covaxin. This vaccine was crafted by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research and the National Institute of Virology.

During a prior discussion with ANI, Vivek Agnihotri discussed his exploration of the endeavors carried out by the scientists affiliated with ICMR and NIV amidst the Covid-19 lockdown. e said he started collecting information when The Kashmir Files was postponed given the pandemic. "Their story of struggle and sacrifice was overwhelming and while researching we understood how these scientists fought a war waged against India not just by foreign agencies but even our own people," he said.