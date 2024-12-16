Aishwarya Rai supported Abhishek Bachchan during 'Kuch Naa Kaho', says director Rohan Sippy

'Kuch Naa Kaho' director Rohan Sippy recently reflected on working with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan for his film 'Kuch Naa Kaho'. He praised the Aishwarya's talent and humility and added how extremely supportive she was of Abhishek Bachchan. Rohan Sippy was then a new director and Aishwarya boosted his confidence and also helped Abhishek during his early days in the industry

article_image1
Author
Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 16, 2024, 1:39 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 16, 2024, 1:39 PM IST

Director Rohan Sippy recalled his experience working with Aishwarya Rai and Abhishek Bachchan on the 2003 film Kuch Naa Kaho. He shared that despite being an established superstar, Aishwarya was supportive and helped him as a relatively new director. Her willingness to listen and collaborate gave him confidence during the early stages of his career

article_image2

Rohan mentioned that Abhishek Bachchan was still new to the industry, having recently debuted with Refugee and working on Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai. In contrast, Aishwarya was already a seasoned actor. Despite her experience, she remained humble and approachable, which made the working environment smooth for him

article_image3

The filmmaker praised Aishwarya’s multifaceted talent, noting that she embodied the qualities of a quintessential Hindi film heroine. He emphasized that her beauty, dance, and acting skills set her apart, and subsequent generations have rarely matched her all-around excellence

article_image4

Reflecting on the duo's professional rapport, Rohan appreciated Aishwarya’s grace and professionalism. He also highlighted the informal camaraderie he shared with Abhishek. The pair, who tied the knot in 2007, went on to collaborate on multiple films, including Guru, Raavan, and Dhoom 2

