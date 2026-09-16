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Nita Ambani’s Glam Squad: Know How Much Her Saree Draper, Designer And Makeup Artists Charge
Nita Ambani is known for her elegant ethnic fashion and carefully styled saree looks. From celebrity draping to designer outfits and makeup, here’s a look at the professionals behind her signature style.
ನೀತಾ ಅಂಬಾನಿ ಫ್ಯಾಷನ್ ಸೆನ್ಸ್
Nita Ambani owns the Mumbai Indians IPL team and chairs the Dhirubhai Ambani International School. She manages her family perfectly and dominates the business world in a male-dominated country. People across India and abroad recognize her talent and sharp mind. She also has an amazing fashion sense.
ಭಾರತೀಯ ಉಡುಪಿನಿಂದ ಫೇಮಸ್
Nita Ambani has a huge fan base for her style sense. She does not care much about current fashion trends. She crossed 62 years of age recently, as she was born on November 1, 1963. She still sets trends with her elegant Indian wear. She leaves a strong impression on our minds whenever she attends an event.
ಗ್ಲಾಮರ್ ಜಗತ್ತಿನ ಹೈಲೈಟ್
Nita Ambani owns a massive collection of designer clothes. She never looks boring in a suit or a saree. Fashion designer Dolly Jain takes most of the credit for this. Dolly Jain is a very famous name in the glamour world. She holds great expertise in draping Indian clothes. She can drape any kind of saree in just 18 seconds.
ಡಾಲಿ ಜೈನ್ಗೆ ಸಂಬಳ
Media reports say Dolly Jain charges anywhere between ₹35,000 and ₹2 lakh for her draping services. She takes this huge amount for just one single event. She decides her final fee based on the saree type and the total effort required for Nita Ambani's look.
ಫ್ಯಾಷನ್ ಡಿಸೈನರ್ ಅನಿತಾ ಡೋಂಗ್ರೆ
Anita Dongre started her journey with just two sewing machines and now earns thousands of crores. She works as a fashion designer for Nita Ambani and many other celebrities. She owns more than 270 stores across the world. She charges Nita Ambani around ₹2 lakh to ₹7 lakh for every single event.
ಮೇಕಪ್ ಕಲಾವಿದರು
Nita Ambani also hires personal stylists and makeup artists for her regular looks. She pays them a fixed amount as a monthly salary. These makeup artists earn a handsome salary of around ₹2 lakh per month.
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