    Bollywood actor Kabir Bedi receives 'Lifetime Achievement Award' at the Venice Film Festival

    Kabir Bedi, who spent a lot of time working in Italy over the past forty years, has worked to strengthen links between India and Italy.

    First Published Sep 5, 2022, 11:26 AM IST

    Veteran Indian actor Kabir Bedi received a lifetime achievement award in Venice. The all-time favourite television programme Sandokan is among his body of work in Italy. At the Italian Pavilion working space, created by Cinecittà, Bedi received the Filming Italy Movie Lifetime Achievement Award as part of an initiative by the Directorate General for Cinema and Audiovisual (DGCA) of the Italian Ministry of Culture (MiC).

    According to Variety, the distinguished honour was given to the Indian actor by Tiziana Rocca, a renowned producer and actress, and Roberto Stabile, Cinecittà's internationalisation advisor and chairman of the DGCA-MiC special projects section.

    Also Read: House of The Dragon episode 3: Show takes a time leap, 4 significant characters replaced

    Kabir, who spent a lot of time working in Italy over the past forty years, has worked to strengthen links between India and Italy. The actor said during his acceptance speech, “I have tried for many years to make people in Italy focus on India, and people in India focus on Italy."

    “Since the time of Sandokan, I’ve done over six major series in Italy and not many people realize that really Bollywood and Hollywood are a far lesser part of my life than my career in Italy,” he added.

    Kabir further asserted that he began seeking employment outside of India after he realised he couldn't play the stereotypical singing-dancing leading man of India, a role he hardly ever played onscreen in Bollywood. At that time, the 76-year-old actor said, Italy opened its arms to him. With Sandokan, it all began.

    The 1976 television adaptation of Emilio Salgari's novels, Sandokan, a dashing pirate hero who fought against British colonisers, captured the interest of the Italian public and set a record audience share of 34%. The character appeared in several follow-up television programmes and films.

    Also Read: Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash

    One of the first Indian performers to make a significant worldwide splash was Kabir Bedi, who also appeared in Hollywood productions such as "The Bold and the Beautiful," "Dynasty," "Knight Rider," "Thief of Baghdad," and the James Bond movie Octopussy. Bollywood successes by Kabir Bedi include Khoon Bhaari Maang, Ishk Ishk Ishk, Nagin, and Kachhe Dhaage. While his granddaughter Alaya has recently entered the film industry, his daughter Pooja Bedi has also worked as an actor.
     

