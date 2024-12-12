Kerala braces for heavy rainfall in next 5 days; IMD sounds orange alert in 4 districts

Heavy rainfall is intensifying in Kerala, with the IMD issuing warnings for the southern and central parts of the state. Orange alerts have been issued for Kollam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts.

Thiruvananthapuram: Heavy rainfall is intensifying in Kerala, with the IMD issuing warnings for the southern and central parts of the state. Orange alerts have been issued for Kollam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur districts.

Kerala is likely to experience isolated light to moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms over the next five days. The IMD has also forecast very heavy rainfall in isolated areas today and heavy rainfall on December 12 and 13.

A yellow alert has been issued for Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, and Wayanad, indicating heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 to 115.5 mm. Additionally, six districts—Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur—are forecasted to experience heavy rainfall on Friday.

The meteorological department has issued a warning for squally weather conditions along the Kerala-Lakshadweep coast until December 14. Wind speeds are expected to range from 35-45 km/h, with gusts reaching up to 55 km/h. Fishermen have been advised to refrain from going to sea during this time.

