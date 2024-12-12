Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill remembers her best friend with THIS post; take a look

On Bigg Boss 13, the relationship between Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill was one of the program's features that received the most attention and discussion.

Author
Richa Barua
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 12:11 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 12:11 PM IST

Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill's relationship on Bigg Boss 13 was one of the show's most talked-about elements. Their humorous banter and chemistry captured the hearts of people all around the country. Even after the program ended, their relationship remained strong, and they were frequently seen together at gatherings and parties. However, Sidharth's unexpected death in September 2021 saddened Shehnaaz and his followers.

On his birth anniversary today, Shehnaaz paid tribute by sharing a simple yet heartfelt post on her Instagram story, saying “12:12." The letter moved her, as fans and celebrities recalled the actor.

Sidharth Shukla's unexpected death in September 2021 stunned the entertainment industry. He was well-known for his parts in Balika Vadhu and Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, and he was regarded as charming and talented. Shehnaaz and Sidharth's tight friendship on Bigg Boss 13 became a fan favourite, and their chemistry, known as "SidNaaz," stayed with viewers long after the program had concluded. 

After Bigg Boss 13, Sidharth and Shehnaaz maintained their friendship by participating in music videos and exchanging photos on social media. Their bond got closer, and Shehnaaz frequently expressed Sidharth's importance to her.

When Shehnaaz entered the Bigg Boss 13 house, she was somewhat unknown among the national public. However, her close relationship with Sidharth Shukla sparked interest and increased her fame. She also had a solid relationship with the show's presenter, Salman Khan.

Shehnaaz Gill's most recent professional appearance was in an item song, Sajna Ve Sajna, in Rajkumar Rao's Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala video. In the song, she looked amazing in a bright blue costume and performed thrilling dancing movements.

She also unveiled her next project, which is provisionally dubbed Production No. 1. Amarjit Singh Saron directed this Punjabi film. In addition to Varun Sharma, the actress has Sab First Class in her lineup. She previously appeared in Bhumi Pednekar's Thank You For Coming, opposite Anil Kapoor, Karan Kundrra, Kusha Kapila, and Dolly Singh.

