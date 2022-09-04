Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash

    Mohammad Faiz grabbed the trophy of Superstar Singer 2 and took home a cash prize of Rs 15 lakh. Mohammad from Arunita Kanjilal's team is the winner of the reality show

    Meet Mohammad Faiz, 14-Year-Old won Superstar Singer 2 Trophy and Rs 15 Lakh cash
    First Published Sep 4, 2022, 1:18 PM IST

    The winner of Superstar Singer 2 is Mohammad Faiz. On Saturday, September 3, the show's grand finale was conducted. Faiz prevailed against Mani, Pranjal Biswas, Sayisha Gupta, Aryananda R Babu, and Rituraj to win the trophy and a cash reward of Rs 15 lakh.

    Who is Mohammad Faiz? 
    Sony TV’s popular singing reality show 'Superstar Singer 2' has ended, with 14-year-old Mohammad Faiz from Jodhpur being declared the winner. He received the coveted trophy and a cheque for Rs. 15 lakhs. 

    Mohammad was named "Singing Ka Kal" because of his constantly excellent performances. Speaking about his significant victory, Mohammad said he cannot express the emotion of experiencing a moment he has only dreamed about.

    Mohammad Faiz stated in a statement that it still seems like a dream to him. He said, "Just being on Superstar Singer 2 is an accomplishment. Never in a million years did I ever expect that after giving the auditions, I would not only be in the TOP 6, but also win the coveted award. This emotion is so bizarre that I struggle to put it into words. I still consider it to be a dream. I want to express my gratitude to all of the viewers and Faizians who have supported me and voted for me."

    He continued by saying that the programme had been an amazing experience for him and that he was thrilled to have been given a chance to show off his ability.

    In the competition, Rituraj, Pranjal Biswas, Sayisha Gupta, Aryananda R Babu, and Mani from Dharamkot participated alongside Mohammad Faiz from Arunita Kanjilal's squad. First and second runners-up in the competition, which was judged by singers Himesh Reshammiya, Alka Yagnik, and Javed Ali, were Mani and Sayisha of Mohali.

    On Saturday, September 3, the reality show's big finale took place, and it was a lavish event attended by many well-known celebrities.


     

