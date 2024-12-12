Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action

Actor Sai Pallavi is known for her grounded personality and she prefer to stay away from controversies. In a rare public outburst, she has taken to social media to address the rumours surrounding her upcoming role as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The rumours claimed that she had turned vegetarian specifically for the role and had even traveled with her team of cooks to ensure vegetarian food availability.

Sai Pallavi has denied these rumours, stating that her dietary choices have nothing to do with her role in Ramayana. “Most of the times, almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/fabricated lies/incorrect statements being spread with or without motives (God knows). But it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/announcements/cherish-able moments of my career!”, she wrote.

The actor has also issued a stern warning to those spreading baseless claims, threatening legal action. She wrote, "Next time I see any 'reputed' page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up crappy story in the name of news or gossip, then you will hear from me legally! Period!"

In an interview, she had previously mentioned, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a highly anticipated film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Kannada superstar Yash. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.

