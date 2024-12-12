Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action

Sai Pallavi denies rumors of turning vegetarian for Ramayana role, threatens legal action against baseless claims, and rumours.

Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 12:44 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 12:44 PM IST

Actor Sai Pallavi is known for her grounded personality and she prefer to stay away from controversies. In a rare public outburst, she has taken to social media to address the rumours surrounding her upcoming role as Sita in Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The rumours claimed that she had turned vegetarian specifically for the role and had even traveled with her team of cooks to ensure vegetarian food availability.

Also Read: Kerala actress assault case: Survivor moves court seeking public hearing for trial's final arguments

Sai Pallavi has denied these rumours, stating that her dietary choices have nothing to do with her role in Ramayana. “Most of the times, almost every time, I choose to stay silent whenever I see baseless rumours/fabricated lies/incorrect statements being spread with or without motives (God knows). But it’s high-time that I react as it keeps happening consistently and doesn’t seem to cease; especially around the time of my films’ releases/announcements/cherish-able moments of my career!”, she wrote.

The actor has also issued a stern warning to those spreading baseless claims, threatening legal action. She wrote, "Next time I see any 'reputed' page or media/individual carrying a cooked-up crappy story in the name of news or gossip, then you will hear from me legally! Period!"

Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action dmn

In an interview, she had previously mentioned, "If you take food, I am forever a vegetarian. I can't see when a life dies. I can't hurt another person and think that it is okay, they deserve it."

Ramayana, directed by Nitesh Tiwari, is a highly anticipated film that also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Ravi Dubey, Sunny Deol, and Kannada superstar Yash. The film will be released in two parts, with the first part scheduled to hit theaters in 2026.

Also Read: Reel to real: Tamil actresses who married their directors

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi RBA

WATCH: 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya steal hearts at Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's reception [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya steal hearts at Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's reception [WATCH]

Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill remembers her best friend with THIS post; take a look RBA

Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill remembers her best friend with THIS post; take a look

Bigg Boss18: Did Avinash Mishra's nomination twist strengthen Karan Veer Mehra's position? NTI

Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra’s nomination twist strengthen Karan Veer Mehra's position?

Allu Arjun petitions Telangana High Court to cancel FIR over Pushpa 2 Premiere Woman's Death RBA

Allu Arjun petitions Telangana High Court to cancel FIR over Pushpa 2 Premiere Woman's Death

Recent Stories

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule RBA

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Year Ender 2024: Hardik Pandya to Vinesh Phogat; 10 most searched Indian

Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth RBA

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

Missed filing your ITR in July? The deadline is near File to avoid paying fine of rupees AJR

Missed filing your ITR in July? The deadline is near – File to avoid paying fine of Rs...

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon