Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Rumors suggest the Apple Watch Ultra 3 will include satellite connectivity, allowing users to connect with emergency services even without a network.  Discover more about this potential life-saving feature and other anticipated upgrades, like blood pressure monitoring.

Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 1:10 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 1:10 PM IST

Even though the year is almost over, there is already a lot of discussion about the Apple items that will be released in the future year. Details concerning a significant update to the Apple Watch Ultra have also surfaced this week, in addition to the iPhone SE 4 and the next M4 MacBook Air. According to reports, a MediaTek modem will be used in the next Watch Ultra 3 model, giving the high-end Apple Watch model satellite connection similar to that of iPhones. The report from Bloomberg says Apple will rely on Globalstar once again to power the feature on its wearable and introduce it in the market next year.

When the iPhone is without a network, the technology connects to the satellite. This capability has been used by many to call emergency services, and it may soon be included in the Watch Ultra 3 model. It appears that Apple has made the decision to entice more customers to purchase the Ultra model, and introducing this technology may help the business persuade consumers to shell out a lot of money for the premium model. That being said, anticipate that the company will raise the cost of the next Watch Ultra model and likely include free satellite subscription for a few years

The inclusion of satellite connectivity would undoubtedly appeal to Apple's Ultra target market, particularly those who like hiking in distant locations or diving. Therefore, the satellite can connect them to the outside world and maybe send them a distress message if they lose their network.

Apple wanted to release the blood pressure monitor in its watch in 2024, as per the previous speculations. Since that did not happen, Gurman's report suggests that the company is ramping up that feature for the 2025 update. 

Since the functionality of the second generation Watch Ultra were mostly unchanged from the first, we're hopeful Apple will make some aesthetic adjustments with the upcoming model.  Speaking of which, the Ultra 3 model is also tipped to support blood pressure monitoring but the chances of that being available from day one are low and Apple might eventually bring it via an update to the Watch Ultra models.

