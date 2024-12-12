Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian

India News
Vinesh Phogat, disqualified from wrestling at the Paris Olympics 2024, was among the most searched personalities on social media
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar also enjoyed significant popularity this year, ranking second in search trends
Indian cricketer Abhishek Sharma broke records with a 28-ball century in a T20 match, leading to a surge in online searches
Shashank Singh, who played for Punjab Kings in the IPL, is also among the most searched Indian personalities this year
News of Poonam Pandey's death from cervical cancer in February 2024 caused a stir on social media, resulting in a spike in searches
Radhika Merchant, the youngest daughter-in-law of the Ambani family, captivated social media with her wedding looks and generated significant interest
Indian badminton star Lakshya Sen, who competed in the Paris Olympics 2024, was also among the most searched personalities
Pawan Kalyan, a South Indian actor and Deputy Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh, brother of Chiranjeevi, maintained a strong social media presence
Indian cricketer Hardik Pandya's divorce from Natasa Stankovic made headlines and contributed to his high search ranking
Union Minister Chirag Paswan, appointed to the Modi government and often referred to as a 'national crush,' saw a surge in online searches
Arvind Kejriwal's son Pulkit: IIT JEE rank, studies, career and more
Online job scams EXPOSED! Stay safe with THESE 7 practical tips
Who is Sanjay Malhotra? New Governor of RBI; know about his net worth
Chennai Weather ALERT: Storm threat looms over coastal city? Know HERE