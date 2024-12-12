WATCH: 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi

Prime Minister Modi was invited to Raj Kapoor's 100th birthday by the Kapoor family in Delhi on Tuesday. In a special PM's office video, Ranbir Kapoor said the Kapoor family was 'nervous' about seeing PM Modi.

The Kapoor family—Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Neetu Kapoor, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and Aadar Jain, along with their partners—Alia Bhatt, Saif Ali Khan, Bharat Sahni, and Anissa Malhotra—met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi on Tuesday to invite him to celebrate the 100th birth anniversary of legendary actor-filmmaker Raj Kapoor, which will take place from December 13th to 15th.

The actor said, "Aaj humare Kapoor family ke liye bohot hi special din hai. Pradhan Mantri ji ne Shri Raj Kapoor ko itna samaan diya aur unhone hume apna kimti waqt diya. Iss mulaqat ke liye hum zindagi bhar abhar hai. Jab humare unke saath ek sit-down ghup-shap hui, toh bohot maza aaya, humne unse bohot saare personal sawals bhi puche."

Kareena was also heard saying, "It was my dream to sit next to PM Modi and talk to him. His energy is so positive and he is truly a global leader."

Earlier today, Ranbir's wife, actress Alia Bhatt, tweeted images from their special meeting. Her post stated, "Art is timeless." And sometimes we have to look back and learn before we can go forward. Mr. Raj Kapoor made a really global influence. He left his impact all across the world via the films he created and the tales he conveyed. Yesterday, it was a privilege to be invited by our revered Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi Ji to spend the afternoon remembering Mr. Raj Kapoor's life and fame.

"Merely listening to his stories, makes me learn so much, and his legacy continues to inspire. We’re thrilled to celebrate 100 glorious years of his artistry with the ‘Raj Kapoor 100 Film Festival’ from 13th-15th December in 10 cities, 40 cinemas, 135 screens, across the country."

