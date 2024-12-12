Missed filing your ITR in July? The deadline is near – File to avoid paying fine of Rs...

The final date to file a belated ITR is December 31, and failing to meet this deadline could result in increased penalties and a loss of tax-related benefits.

article_image1
Author
Ajay Joseph
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 12:54 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 12:54 PM IST

As the year draws to a close, taxpayers who missed the July 31 deadline for filing their Income Tax Returns (ITR) for the financial year 2023-24 (assessment year 2024-25) are running out of time to submit their belated returns. The final date to file a belated ITR is December 31, and failing to meet this deadline could result in increased penalties and a loss of tax-related benefits.

article_image2

Belated ITR Filing: A last chance for taxpayers

Section 234F of the Income Tax Act allows taxpayers who missed the original ITR deadline to file their returns under the belated provision by December 31. However, this option comes with a penalty. A late fee of Rs 5,000 applies for most taxpayers, while those with a total income below Rs 5 lakh will face a reduced penalty of Rs 1,000.

article_image3

Consequences of missing the deadline:

For those who miss the December 31 deadline, there is an extended window to file the ITR until March 31, 2025. However, taxpayers who miss the December deadline will face a higher penalty. The late fee increases to Rs 10,000, and taxpayers will also incur a 1% monthly interest charge on unpaid taxes, starting from August 1. Additionally, failing to meet the deadline can lead to the loss of valuable tax benefits.

article_image4

Loss of benefits and restrictions:

Late ITR filers will forfeit tax deductions and exemptions available under the old tax regime, including those under Sections 80C and 80D. Furthermore, taxpayers will lose the ability to carry forward capital losses to offset future gains, which could affect their future tax liabilities.

article_image5

How to file a belated ITR:

Filing a belated ITR online is simple and can be done through the Income Tax Department’s e-filing portal. Here are the steps:

Visit https://www.incometax.gov.in.
Log in using your PAN credentials.
Select the correct ITR form for the assessment year 2024-25.
Fill in the required details and claim eligible deductions.
Pay the applicable late fee (Rs 5,000 or Rs 1,000).
Submit the form and validate it through Aadhaar OTP or another available method.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal vkp

Bengaluru: Bagmane Tech park secures metro station naming rights in Rs 40 crore deal

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details RBA

Zomato to Morgan Stanley Stock Price: Double returns expected 3-4 years; read details

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project vkp

Bengaluru: BBMP gears up for Hebbal to Silk board Tunnel road, seeks funds for Rs 19,000 crore project

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year vkp

Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway rakes in Rs 438 crore toll in just one year

Bitcoin crosses USD 100000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump plans gcw

Bitcoin crosses $100,000 for first time on optimism over Donald Trump’s plans

Recent Stories

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7% AJR

Top gainers of December 12: Adani Green Energy stock soars over 7%

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule RBA

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Year Ender 2024: Hardik Pandya to Vinesh Phogat; 10 most searched Indian

Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth RBA

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon