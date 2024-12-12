Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya steal hearts at Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's reception [WATCH]

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya recently attended the wedding reception of Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire, captivating attention as a newlywed couple

Amrita Ghosh
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 12:23 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 12:23 PM IST

Newlyweds Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya graced the wedding reception of Anurag Kashyap's daughter, Aaliyah Kashyap, and her husband, Shane Gregoire. The couple, who tied the knot on December 4 in Hyderabad, appeared radiant and charming as they attended the celebration. Their joy was evident as they smiled and blushed when paparazzi congratulated them on their recent marriage.

Numerous videos and photos of the couple surfaced on social media, capturing their heartfelt moments at the event. In one video, Naga Chaitanya was seen patiently waiting as Sobhita posed solo for the photographers stationed outside the venue. Later, the couple posed together, delighting the cameras with their chemistry.

In another clip, Sobhita was seen blushing as photographers cheered for her and congratulated her and Chaitanya on their wedding, creating a buzz among fans online.

The reception also saw the presence of several Bollywood stars, including Abhishek Bachchan, Suhana Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Pavail Gulati, and Orry, among others, adding to the glamour of the evening.

Aaliyah Kashyap and Shane Gregoire had an intimate wedding ceremony in Mumbai, marking the next step in their four-year-long relationship. The couple shared their happiness with fans on Instagram, posting pictures from the event and expressing their joy with the caption, “now and forever,” accompanied by a white heart emoji.

Anurag Kashyap, Aaliyah’s father, was visibly emotional during the wedding celebrations. Reflecting on the moment, he shared with the paparazzi that the experience brought him to tears, underscoring the sentimental significance of the occasion.

Aaliyah and Shane had announced their engagement in May 2023, and their recent wedding marked a beautiful culmination of their journey together.

