Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra’s nomination twist strengthen Karan Veer Mehra's position?

Avinash Mishra's surprising nomination of Vivian Dsena in Bigg Boss 18 raises questions about his strategy, sparking debates on whether his move inadvertently supports Karan Veer Mehra's game.
 

Bigg Boss18: Did Avinash Mishra's nomination twist strengthen Karan Veer Mehra's position? NTI
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 12, 2024, 11:58 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 12, 2024, 11:58 AM IST

The latest nomination episode of Bigg Boss 18 brought an unexpected twist that left viewers buzzing with anticipation. Avinash Mishra, known for his close friendship with Vivian Dsena, stunned everyone by nominating his own confidant. His justification centered on Vivian's inconsistent gameplay — citing Vivian’s nomination choices of Chum Darang and Sara Khan, yet eliminating Kashish Kapoor when the opportunity arose. Avinash also hinted that the bond between Vivian and Shilpa Shirodkar had become stagnant and needed to be addressed.

Following the nomination, Avinash had a strategic discussion with Karan Veer Mehra. Karan questioned Avinash's intentions, suggesting that this move might inadvertently benefit Vivian by garnering public sympathy for him — a tactic that had previously worked in Karan's favor when Shilpa Shirodkar nominated him. Avinash, however, made it clear that he was aiming for the trophy, not settling for a secondary position.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

Later, Avinash continued to strategize, confiding in Vivian and Eisha Singh about his plan. He hinted that Karan's statements had left him vulnerable, and Avinash intended to leverage this during future conflicts. 

The nomination drama sparked intense debate among fans and entertainment circles. While some viewers believed that Avinash’s decision was a calculated move to eliminate Karan Veer Mehra's influence, others speculated it was merely a staged act to stir controversy. Despite the tension, the friendship between Avinash and Vivian seemed intact, as evidenced by Vivian's heartfelt birthday wishes to Avinash.

This unexpected turn has added layers of complexity to the game, with alliances being tested and strategies evolving rapidly. As Bigg Boss 18 continues, all eyes are on Avinash and whether his risky move will lead him closer to victory — or backfire spectacularly.

ALSO READ Aishwarya Rai’s divorce rumors fuel drama as Shrima Rai posts about self-worth and respect; Read on

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

WATCH 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi RBA

WATCH: 'Sab Ki Hawa Tight Thi,' says Ranbir Kapoor on meeting with PM Narendra Modi In Delhi

Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action dmn

Sai Pallavi slams rumours on turning vegetarian for 'Ramayana' role, threatens legal action

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya steal hearts at Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's reception [WATCH] ATG

Sobhita Dhulipala, Naga Chaitanya steal hearts at Aaliyah Kashyap, Shane Gregoire's reception [WATCH]

Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill remembers her best friend with THIS post; take a look RBA

Sidharth Shukla's Birth Anniversary: Shehnaaz Gill remembers her best friend with THIS post; take a look

Allu Arjun petitions Telangana High Court to cancel FIR over Pushpa 2 Premiere Woman's Death RBA

Allu Arjun petitions Telangana High Court to cancel FIR over Pushpa 2 Premiere Woman's Death

Recent Stories

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule RBA

Banks Open 5 days a week from December; extended hours new timings and schedule

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features? gcw

Apple Watch Ultra 3 to support SOS messages via satellite, more health features?

Year Ender 2024: Hardik Pandya to Vinesh Phogat; 10 most searched Indian

Year Ender 2024: Hardik to Vinesh; 10 most searched Indian

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth RBA

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their net worth

Missed filing your ITR in July? The deadline is near File to avoid paying fine of rupees AJR

Missed filing your ITR in July? The deadline is near – File to avoid paying fine of Rs...

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon