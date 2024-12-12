Bigg Boss 18: Did Avinash Mishra’s nomination twist strengthen Karan Veer Mehra's position?

Avinash Mishra's surprising nomination of Vivian Dsena in Bigg Boss 18 raises questions about his strategy, sparking debates on whether his move inadvertently supports Karan Veer Mehra's game.

The latest nomination episode of Bigg Boss 18 brought an unexpected twist that left viewers buzzing with anticipation. Avinash Mishra, known for his close friendship with Vivian Dsena, stunned everyone by nominating his own confidant. His justification centered on Vivian's inconsistent gameplay — citing Vivian’s nomination choices of Chum Darang and Sara Khan, yet eliminating Kashish Kapoor when the opportunity arose. Avinash also hinted that the bond between Vivian and Shilpa Shirodkar had become stagnant and needed to be addressed.

Following the nomination, Avinash had a strategic discussion with Karan Veer Mehra. Karan questioned Avinash's intentions, suggesting that this move might inadvertently benefit Vivian by garnering public sympathy for him — a tactic that had previously worked in Karan's favor when Shilpa Shirodkar nominated him. Avinash, however, made it clear that he was aiming for the trophy, not settling for a secondary position.

Later, Avinash continued to strategize, confiding in Vivian and Eisha Singh about his plan. He hinted that Karan's statements had left him vulnerable, and Avinash intended to leverage this during future conflicts.

The nomination drama sparked intense debate among fans and entertainment circles. While some viewers believed that Avinash’s decision was a calculated move to eliminate Karan Veer Mehra's influence, others speculated it was merely a staged act to stir controversy. Despite the tension, the friendship between Avinash and Vivian seemed intact, as evidenced by Vivian's heartfelt birthday wishes to Avinash.

This unexpected turn has added layers of complexity to the game, with alliances being tested and strategies evolving rapidly. As Bigg Boss 18 continues, all eyes are on Avinash and whether his risky move will lead him closer to victory — or backfire spectacularly.

