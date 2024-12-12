Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their Net Worth

CRICKET
Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have made significant contributions to the Indian team. Both are World Cup winners.
Yuvraj Singh turns 43 today, having achieved numerous milestones. He's a T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy winner.
Yuvi and Dhoni are as successful financially as they were on the cricket field. Both have substantial incomes.
MS Dhoni currently tops brand endorsements with deals with 42 companies, including Dream11.
While Dhoni still plays IPL, Yuvraj thrives financially even without playing, primarily through brand endorsements.
MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated around ₹1040 crore. He earned ₹4 crore in IPL 2025.
Yuvraj Singh's net worth is estimated around ₹320 crore. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Chandigarh.
