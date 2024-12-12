CRICKET

Yuvraj Singh vs MS Dhoni: Who's the Richest? Know their Net Worth

Yuvi and Dhoni: Cricket Kings

Former Indian cricketers Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni have made significant contributions to the Indian team. Both are World Cup winners.

Yuvraj Singh's Birthday

Yuvraj Singh turns 43 today, having achieved numerous milestones. He's a T20 World Cup, ODI World Cup, and Champions Trophy winner.

Their Earnings

Yuvi and Dhoni are as successful financially as they were on the cricket field. Both have substantial incomes.

Dhoni's Earnings

MS Dhoni currently tops brand endorsements with deals with 42 companies, including Dream11.

Yuvraj's Earnings

While Dhoni still plays IPL, Yuvraj thrives financially even without playing, primarily through brand endorsements.

Mahi's Net Worth

MS Dhoni's net worth is estimated around ₹1040 crore. He earned ₹4 crore in IPL 2025.

Yuvi's Net Worth

Yuvraj Singh's net worth is estimated around ₹320 crore. He owns a luxurious bungalow in Chandigarh.

