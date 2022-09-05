House of The Dragon episode 3: Show takes a time leap, 4 significant characters replaced

House of The Dragon to travel through time. Who will replace four significant cast members in episode 3. And will it impact HBO's Game of Thrones spin-off series? Read this



House of The Dragon has undoubtedly influenced the unhappy Game of Thrones finale season fans. The response to the first two episodes of the most recent HBO series and the growing excitement for the next episodes indicate that the stakes are high. However, as the drama prepares to jump in time, starting with episode 3, four cast members will be replaced. Blood will flow in Westeros, new characters will be unveiled, and the conflict for the Iron Throne will get murkier. Here is all the information you want for the House of The Dragon time jump. (WATCH)

The time leap in House of The Dragon:

In the first two episodes of House of The Dragon, the friendship between Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) and Alicent Hightower (Miley Carey) was established. After King Viserys I Targaryen's wife's (Paddy Considine) death, he is expected to take another wife, hoping she can bear a boy to ensure an heir for the Iron Throne. However, Viserys named Rhaenyra as the heir to the Iron Throne, breaking the tradition and angering his brother Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith). Viserys then declared that he would marry Alicent Hightower, which immediately caused Rhaenyra to become very distraught. Not only is Alicent now a threat to her grabbing the Iron Throne, but Rhaenyra also seems resentful about her friend wooing her father. Now, as the war for the Iron Throne will centre on family turmoil, House of The Dragon will take a 10-year time leap.

Speaking about the time leap in House of The Dragon, showrunner Ryan Condal said, "This is how you tell this story correctly. We’re telling a story of a generational war. We set everything up so you understand all the players by the time that first sword stroke falls."



It was crucial to establish Alicent and Rhaenyra's childhood bond and how it has been impacted by Viserys choosing his daughter's closest friend as his bride because their antagonism is currently the primary focus of the drama. According to the filmmakers, the decision to switch out actors following the time jump was made early on. The other performers will have digital ageing applied to them onscreen.

House of The Dragon episode 3:

Emma D'Arcy will replace Milly Alcock, who played the younger version of Rhaenyra. Olivia Cooke will portray Emily Carey aka Alicent. Also Read: Creative Arts Emmys 2022 Winners List: The Beatles, Adele bag top honours

