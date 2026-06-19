Bobby Deol's 'Bandar', directed by Anurag Kashyap, will be the closing film at the 2026 National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA) in Melbourne. The thriller also stars Sanya Malhotra and has received praise since its release.

Actor Bobby Deol's starrer 'Bandar', which is currently winning hearts in theatres, is set to conclude the 2026 edition of the National Indian Film Festival of Australia (NIFFA). Directed by Anurag Kashyap, the thriller has been selected as the closing film of the festival's final leg in Melbourne.

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A Celebration of Indian Cinema

The announcement comes as NIFFA continues its multi-city run across Australia, with Melbourne hosting the concluding phase before the festival wraps up in Hobart, the Gold Coast and Brisbane. Widely regarded as one of the largest celebrations of Indian cinema outside India, the festival has brought together a mix of contemporary films, restored classics and industry discussions.

More on 'Bandar'

'Bandar', which stars Bobby Deol and Sanya Malhotra in lead roles, has drawn attention since its theatrical release on June 5 for its unconventional narrative and performances. The film also features Sapna Pabbi, Saba Azad, Raj B. Shetty, Jitendra Joshi, Riddhi Sen, Indrajith Sukumaran and Nagesh Bhonsle in key roles.

Festival Highlights and Footprint

The Melbourne programme includes screenings of restored classics such as Shyam Benegal's Manthan in 4K and the 1989 cult film In Which Annie Gives It Those Ones, presented in collaboration with the Film Heritage Foundation India. Australia's national screen museum, ACMI, has also joined the festival as a cultural partner.

This year's edition has travelled across nine Australian cities, including Sydney, Perth, Alice Springs and Broken Hill, highlighting the increasing international footprint of Indian cinema.

The Creative Team

Directed by Anurag Kashyap, 'Bandar' has been written by Sudip Sharma and Abhishek Banerjee, known for their work on projects such as Paatal Lok, Kohrra and Udta Punjab. (ANI)