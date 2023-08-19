Bipasha Basu shares heartfelt bedtime ritual with daughter Devi, husband Karan Singh Grover; WATCH video

Actress Bipasha Basu shares heartwarming moments of daughter Devi and husband Karan Singh Grover on social media. Bedtime rituals, spiritual practice, and bonding showcased. Bipasha also opens up about Devi's medical condition, successful surgery, and her journey as a new mother. Fans appreciate her strength and transparency--by Amrita Ghosh

Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu is embracing her role as a mother and frequently updating her fans with adorable moments featuring her daughter Devi. Her social media accounts are brimming with joyful snapshots of their experiences. In a recent post, she shared an endearing video that showcased a bedtime ritual involving Devi and her father, Karan Singh Grover.

The video, posted on Bipasha's social media, unveiled a heartfelt tradition that the family engages in before bedtime. While Karan Singh Grover was engrossed in a spiritual practice, Bipasha showcased the special bond she shares with her daughter. In the video, Devi is seen dressed in a printed romper set, enjoying playful moments with her father as he recites the Hanuman Chalisa to her. The background of the video is filled with Bipasha's laughter. The caption accompanying the video reads, ''Bedtime Rituals Papa, Mamma & Devi,”. In no time, fans were seen dropping cute comments. One of the fans wrote, “Beautiful such a great bedtime ritual…Shows pure values and culture you are trying to instill in the child…she is such a blessed soul …aptly named Devi.” Another wrote, “Hayye her voice and happiness is on another level when her papa is with her.

ALSO READ: Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari

In an emotional Instagram live chat with Neha Dhupia, Bipasha Basu opened up about her child's medical condition. She revealed, "Our journey has been incredibly different from that of normal parents. It has been much more challenging than the smile you see on my face right now. I wouldn't want any mother to go through this. As a new mother, finding out that... I learned on the third day after giving birth that our baby was born with two heart defects. Initially, I didn't plan on sharing this, but I'm doing so because I believe there are numerous mothers who assisted me on this journey, and finding those mothers was quite difficult..."

ALSO READ: Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce'

Bipasha went on to share that her daughter underwent a successful six-hour surgery. She recounted how her life came to a standstill during the time her daughter was in the operating theater. Thankfully, the surgery was a success, and Devi's condition has improved since.

Bipasha's willingness to share her family's experiences and challenges resonated with her followers, who expressed their support and admiration for her strength and resilience.