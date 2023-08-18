Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce'

It is sad news for fans of American pop queen Britney Spears. According to media mills and reports, it is true that the fairytale love story and the wedding are over. Both Britney and Sam are officially divorced now.

Sam Asghari, the husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, is seeking to divorce the singer he married last year after she got released from a legal conservatorship. The 29-year-old Asghari cited irreconcilable differences in an official filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 16. He is seeking spousal support and payment of legal fees by Spears. In a statement on Instagram, Asghari said he and Spears have decided to end our journey together. Their joint statement read, "We will hold on love and respect for each other. I wish her the best always," Asghari added and further wrote, "Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous. I will ask all people like media to be kind and thoughtful."

Representatives for Spears did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Asghari and Spears also got married 14 months ago in June 2022. Their wedding took place months after a judge ended a conservatorship that had controlled the personal life and finances for 13 years for singer Britney Spears. During court proceedings, Spears said she longed to get married and start a new family without any restrictions.

The conservatorship got overlooked by her father, Jamie Spears after she had a public breakdown in 2007 and got hospitalized for undisclosed mental health issues.

The marriage is the third for Spears and the first for Asghari. She married Jason Alexander, a childhood friend, in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas in 2004. The marriage got annulled shortly after. Nine months later, she married dancer Kevin Federline, with whom she had two children. That marriage ended in divorce in 2007.

The Grammy-winning Spears is known for pop music hits such as Baby One More Time, Oops! I Did It Again and Stronger. The global portal yesterday broke the story about how there was so much "deep trouble" with the couple's union for months. The portal mentioned that Sam wasn't sleeping at the house much. Britney got physical with him in blowout fights, including frequent screaming matches.

