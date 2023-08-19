Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari
It is sad news for fans of American pop queen Britney Spears. According to media mills and reports, it is true that the fairytale love story and the wedding are over. Both Britney and Sam are officially divorced now. The singer has reacted to the divorce with a lengthy caption post on her Instagram handle.
Sam Asghari, the husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, is officially divorced from the singer he married last year after she got released from a legal conservatorship. The 29-year-old Asghari cited irreconcilable differences in an official filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 16. He also wanted spousal support and payment of legal fees by Spears. In a statement on Instagram, Asghari said he and Spears have decided to end their journey together. Their joint statement read, "We will hold on love and respect for each other. I wish her the best always," Asghari added and further had also written, "Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous. I will ask all people like media to be kind and thoughtful."
ALSO READ: Britney Spears' ex-husband Sam Asghari breaks silence on their 'divorce'
Now in a new update, taking to her Instagram handle, Britney Spears finally reacted to divorce from her ex-husband Sam Asghari. She wrote a long caption post on her dance video. The caption read, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone. I am a little shocked. I am not here to explain why because it's no other person's business. But I could not take the pain anymore. In some telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends. Thank you !!! I have been playing it strong for too long. Instagram may seem perfect. But it is far from reality. I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I have always had to hide my weaknesses. If I was not a strong soldier for my dad, I would get sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that is when I needed family the most. You are supposed to be loved unconditionally and not under conditions. So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I am actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day. Do not forget to smile."
ALSO READ: Jamie Foxx shares happy health update at his Mexico vacation; Know details