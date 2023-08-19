Britney Spears breaks silence on her divorce from ex-husband Sam Asghari

Sam Asghari, the husband of pop superstar Britney Spears, is officially divorced from the singer he married last year after she got released from a legal conservatorship. The 29-year-old Asghari cited irreconcilable differences in an official filing in Los Angeles Superior Court on August 16. He also wanted spousal support and payment of legal fees by Spears. In a statement on Instagram, Asghari said he and Spears have decided to end their journey together. Their joint statement read, "We will hold on love and respect for each other. I wish her the best always," Asghari added and further had also written, "Shit happens. Asking for privacy seems ridiculous. I will ask all people like media to be kind and thoughtful."

Now in a new update, taking to her Instagram handle, Britney Spears finally reacted to divorce from her ex-husband Sam Asghari. She wrote a long caption post on her dance video. The caption read, "As everyone knows, Hesam and I are no longer together. 6 years is a long time to be with someone. I am a little shocked. I am not here to explain why because it's no other person's business. But I could not take the pain anymore. In some telepathic way, I have been receiving so many messages that melt my heart from friends. Thank you !!! I have been playing it strong for too long. Instagram may seem perfect. But it is far from reality. I think we all know that. I would love to show my emotions and tears on how I have always had to hide my weaknesses. If I was not a strong soldier for my dad, I would get sent away to places to get fixed by doctors !!! But that is when I needed family the most. You are supposed to be loved unconditionally and not under conditions. So I will be as strong as I can and do my best !!! And I am actually doing pretty damn good !!! Anyways have a good day. Do not forget to smile."

