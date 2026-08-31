For the first time ever, South Indian superstars Kichcha Sudeep, Mohanlal, Vijay Sethupathi, and Nagarjuna have come together for a single Bigg Boss promo. And that's not all! All four South Indian seasons, plus Salman Khan's Hindi Bigg Boss, are set for a massive launch on the same day, September 6.

Bigg Boss fans, get ready to stand up and cheer! For the first time in history, South India's biggest reality show is kicking off a massive 'reality festival'. So, why is social media going crazy right now? The reason is the 'Bigg Boss South Crossover'!

Four Superstars in a Single Frame!

Yes, you heard that right. Kannada's pride Kichcha Sudeep, Malayalam's 'Complete Actor' Mohanlal, Telugu's 'Manmadhudu' Nagarjuna, and Tamil's 'Makkal Selvan' Vijay Sethupathi have shared the screen for the very first time in a single promo. This special promo, released by JioStar, is now setting the internet on fire!

What's in the promo? It's a total blast!

This promo isn't just about action; it's packed with entertainment. The whole theme revolves around the diverse food culture of the four South Indian states. It's a real treat to watch our Sudeep, Mohanlal, Nagarjuna, and Sethupathi in a funny conversation, swapping dishes from each other's states. This 'jugalbandi' between the stars has added a whole new flavour to the Bigg Boss arena.

September 6: It's 'Diwali' for Fans!

Here's another piece of big news: for the first time ever, all four South Indian Bigg Boss seasons (Kannada, Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam) will have a grand launch on the very same day, September 6, 2026!

And it's not just a South India thing. Bollywood's Salman Khan, who hosts the Hindi Bigg Boss, will also kick off Season 20 on the same day. This means on September 6, the entire country will be glued to Bigg Boss!

This time, you can catch your favourite shows on JioStar TV channels and the JioHotstar OTT platform. Speaking on this, Krishnan Kutty, the Head of South Entertainment at JioStar, said, "These four stars have their own massive fan bases. Bringing them together on one screen is a matter of pride for us." So, Bigg Boss fans, buckle up! Who will fight in the house? Who will stay quiet? Who will get a class from Kichcha Sudeep? We'll find out in just a few days!