Yash’s Toxic has reportedly hit another roadblock after its underwhelming theatrical run, with OTT platforms said to be lowering their offers. The makers are now reportedly considering a new cut for its digital release.

Yash’s much-awaited Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups appears to be facing trouble beyond its theatrical run. The film, which arrived in cinemas on August 26, has reportedly seen its post-theatrical prospects take a hit following its underwhelming box office performance.

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, the film’s makers had earlier received an OTT offer of around ₹150 crore from a leading streaming platform. However, the team was reportedly seeking more than ₹200 crore, banking on the film’s expected blockbuster run in theatres.

Toxic OTT Deal Reportedly Takes A Hit

The film’s theatrical performance, however, reportedly did not match those expectations. As per the report, digital platforms are now said to be offering significantly lower amounts for the film’s post-theatrical streaming rights across languages, with offers reportedly going as low as ₹30 crore.

If true, the sharp difference between the earlier offer and the reported current bids could put additional pressure on the makers to recover the film’s investment.

Makers Consider New Cut For OTT Release

The report further claims that the makers are now considering a different edit of Toxic specifically for its digital release. The idea is reportedly being discussed as one of the possible ways to improve the film’s OTT value and minimise losses.

A new OTT cut could potentially allow the makers to rework the film’s pacing and presentation before it reaches streaming audiences. However, it remains to be seen whether such a version will actually be made and whether it can help revive interest in the project.

What Is Toxic About?

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic stars Yash alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. Set in post-independence Goa, the gangster drama revolves around themes of loyalty, morality, violence and redemption.

The film was among the most anticipated releases of the year, but reportedly received mixed-to-negative audience reactions and has struggled at the box office.