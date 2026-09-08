Nestled in Laglio on the western shore of Lake Como, Villa Oleandra is far more than a celebrity holiday home. The historic property has roots stretching back centuries, with records of the estate appearing in local land registries as early as 1720.

The villa was transformed during the 19th century, when the Stoppani family expanded and reshaped the property into an elegant residence. Its architecture and setting have helped make it one of the most recognisable homes along this picturesque stretch of the Italian lake.