- Home
- Entertainment
- Inside PHOTOS of George Clooney, Amal Clooney's $100 Million Lake Como Villa 'Villa Oleandra'
Inside PHOTOS of George Clooney, Amal Clooney's $100 Million Lake Como Villa 'Villa Oleandra'
George Clooney's Villa Oleandra sits on the shores of Lake Como in Italy, blending centuries-old architecture, cinematic glamour and breathtaking views. Here's a look inside the historic retreat that became a celebrity magnet
A Historic Villa On Lake Como
Nestled in Laglio on the western shore of Lake Como, Villa Oleandra is far more than a celebrity holiday home. The historic property has roots stretching back centuries, with records of the estate appearing in local land registries as early as 1720.
The villa was transformed during the 19th century, when the Stoppani family expanded and reshaped the property into an elegant residence. Its architecture and setting have helped make it one of the most recognisable homes along this picturesque stretch of the Italian lake.
George Clooney Bought It In 2002
Hollywood star George Clooney acquired Villa Oleandra in 2002, reportedly purchasing it from the Heinz family. Reports have put the original purchase price at around $7 million to $10 million, while more recent estimates have placed the property's value at around $100 million.
The purchase transformed Clooney's relationship with Lake Como and eventually made the quiet village of Laglio one of the most recognisable celebrity enclaves in Europe.
A 25-Room Celebrity Retreat
Villa Oleandra reportedly has 25 rooms and combines historic Italian character with modern comforts. The estate includes a swimming pool, tennis facilities, a gym, home cinema and spaces designed for entertaining guests.
The property's interiors are known for mixing antique furnishings and traditional decorative details with contemporary touches, allowing the historic character of the villa to remain intact.
From Hollywood Stars To Famous Friends
Over the years, Villa Oleandra has become synonymous with celebrity gatherings. Clooney and his wife Amal have welcomed an impressive circle of famous friends to their Lake Como retreat.
Recent reported visitors have included Adam Sandler, Greta Gerwig, Noah Baumbach, Laura Dern, Billy Crudup and Riley Keough. Earlier reports have also linked the property to visits from other major international celebrities and high-profile figures.
The Villa With A Personal Love Story
Villa Oleandra also holds a special place in Clooney's personal life. George and Amal Clooney reportedly first met at the villa in 2013 after Amal attended a dinner party hosted by the actor and mutual friends.
What began as a secluded Italian retreat therefore became associated with one of Hollywood's most famous love stories.
How Clooney Changed Laglio
Clooney's arrival brought unprecedented international attention to Laglio. The once-quiet lakeside community increasingly attracted paparazzi, fans and curious visitors hoping to catch a glimpse of the Hollywood star or his famous home.
Local authorities have even taken measures aimed at protecting the actor's privacy around the property.
Today, Villa Oleandra represents the intersection of old-world Italian architecture and modern Hollywood glamour.
Catch all the latest Entertainment News from movies, OTT Release updates, television highlights, and celebrity gossip to exclusive interviews and detailed Movie Reviews. Stay updated with trending stories, viral moments, and Bigg Boss highlights, along with the latest Box Office Collection reports. Download the Asianet News Official App from the Android Play Store and iPhone App Store for nonstop entertainment buzz anytime, anywhere.