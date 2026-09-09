Yash Gives Up Rs 100 Crore Fee for Ramayana: Here’s the Big Plan Behind His Move
Pan-India star Yash has reportedly sacrificed his massive ₹100 crore fee for ‘Ramayana’. The actor’s surprising decision has sparked curiosity, with reports revealing the bigger strategy behind his unusual move.
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Yash's mind-blowing plan for 'Ramayana'.
Yash, who will play Ravana, has made a sensational decision. Reports say he has given up his ₹100 crore fee for both Part 1 and Part 2. Instead of a fixed salary, he has chosen to take the theatrical distribution rights for all of South India.
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It's all about the box office now.
According to a Sacnilk report, Yash won't take any upfront payment. His own company, 'Monster Mind Creations', is co-producing the film. Since he owns the South rights, his earnings now fully depend on the movie's collections. If the film does well in the South, he could make much more than ₹100 crore. But if it flops, he stands to lose.
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A calculated risk for bigger profits.
Distribution deals aren't new, but it's rare for a top star like Yash to ditch a huge upfront fee for them. This move clearly shows his immense business confidence in the project. As a partner, he is betting on the film's commercial success for a bigger payday.
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The timing with 'Toxic' collections.
This news comes just after Yash's latest film, 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups', hit theatres. Directed by Geetu Mohandas, the film opened strong with ₹101.10 crore net in India but collections dropped later, ending the first week at ₹229.60 crore net. While 'Toxic's' performance isn't linked to the 'Ramayana' deal, the timing has got everyone talking.
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The star-studded cast of 'Ramayana'.
'Ramayana' is one of Indian cinema's biggest projects. Ranbir Kapoor plays Lord Rama, and Sai Pallavi is Sita. The cast also includes Sunny Deol as Hanuman and Arun Govil as Dasharatha, along with Ravi Dubey, Lara Dutta, and others. Oscar-winner DNEG and Namit Malhotra are producing it, with music by A.R. Rahman and Hans Zimmer. Part 1 is set for a November 8 India release, and Part 2 is planned for Diwali 2027.
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