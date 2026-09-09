2 5 Image Credit : others

It's all about the box office now.

According to a Sacnilk report, Yash won't take any upfront payment. His own company, 'Monster Mind Creations', is co-producing the film. Since he owns the South rights, his earnings now fully depend on the movie's collections. If the film does well in the South, he could make much more than ₹100 crore. But if it flops, he stands to lose.