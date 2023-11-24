Bigg Boss 17: Samarth Jurel forcefully grabs and kisses Isha Malviya on national TV leaving netizens shocked

Bigg Boss 17 Update: Samarth Jurel and Isha Malviya's video has shocked netizens who are now demanding Salman Khan to school the former. Samarth’s actions leave social media users shocked

Another footage of Bigg Boss 17 housemates Isha Malviya and Samarth Jurel appears to show the latter violently grabbing and kissing the actress. The footage has stunned and saddened netizens. Samarth can be seen violently holding and kissing Isha in the viral video.

While the former Udaariyaan actress continued to say, “Hatt jaa (get aside)”, Samarth held her arms and kissed her. “Yaar Chintu mujhe lag gaye,” Isha added. Watch the video here:

The video has shocked netizens, and they are now condemning Samarth’s actions. Reacting to the clip, one of the users wrote, “Samarth is beginning to look creepy with all the seemingly forced kissing & touching he does with Isha. He might be thinking it looks funny on Screen, but it looks gross.”

Another user urged Salman Khan to school Samarth and wrote, “Salman Khan ko jarur uspe war karna chahiye ye chintu pyar k naam pe asshil harkat humesha karta hai.”

Samarth and Isha’s Equation In Bigg Boss 17

While Isha Malviya has been a resident of the Bigg Boss 17 house since its inception, Samarth Jurel joined the programme later as a wild cardQ competitor. Samarth disclosed that he is Isha's lover shortly after entering the show. Even though Isha originally denied it, she eventually revealed that the two are in a relationship. In the Bigg Boss house, the two are frequently spotted getting personal.

Previously, another video went viral in which Samarth and Isha were sitting on a bed when the former began kissing the 19-year-old actress. Salman Khan also warned Isha in the most recent Weekend Ka Vaar episode that her game is boring since her relationship with Samarth and Abhishek is evident.