'Struck with sharp weapons, shot dead...' Chilling details of 3-year-old boy, family's death in Manipur OUT

The autopsy reports of six family members, including a three-year-old boy, who were abducted and killed by militants in Manipur's Jiribam district, reveal shocking details of their brutal deaths. The victims suffered bullet wounds and blunt force trauma, with the child struck in the head and chest and the women sustaining multiple injuries, including lacerations and bullet wounds.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 11:09 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:16 AM IST

An autopsy report from Silchar Medical College and Hospital has revealed that a three-year-old boy, who was among six family members allegedly kidnapped and killed by Kuki militants in Manipur's Jiribam district earlier this month, suffered blunt force trauma to the chest and hand. The child also had gunshot wounds to his head and face.

The post-mortem reports for his mother and grandmother have also been received, showing both bullet and laceration wounds on their bodies. However, the official cause of death is pending, awaiting the chemical analysis results of viscera samples.

The boy’s mother sustained gunshot wounds to her chest and back, while the autopsy of his grandmother revealed multiple bullet injuries to her chest, skull, abdomen, and arm. The report suggests that the mother was likely killed at least two days before the boy and his grandmother. The autopsy reports for the boy’s eight-year-old sister, eight-month-old brother, and aunt are yet to be received.

The bodies of the victims were discovered in the Barak River, which runs from Jiribam district in Manipur to Cachar in southern Assam. When the infant’s body arrived at the SMCH mortuary on November 17, it was wearing a T-shirt and vest, though it was significantly decomposed. The post-mortem report also indicated that his right eye was missing.

The autopsy report detailed the entry wound of a bullet on the infant, describing it as a penetrating injury with a deep cavity on the left side of his chin, alongside other wounds. It also noted a lacerated injury to the bone of his left forearm, suggesting he had been struck with a blunt object, possibly a rod. Additionally, the report indicated that vital organs such as the liver, kidneys, and spleen were already decomposed.

Two days after the infant's body was brought in, the body of his mother, L Heitonbi Devi (25), was transported to the SMCH mortuary by the police. The post-mortem report revealed that her body was severely decomposed. It also noted that her tongue was sticking out and appeared to have been bitten. The autopsy confirmed that she had suffered a gunshot wound to the chest, with clear entry and exit points. According to the report, she likely passed away about seven days prior to the examination.

The autopsy report of the infant's grandmother, Y Rani Devi (60), revealed five gunshot wounds located in her skull, chest, abdomen, and arm.

On November 11, Kuki militants abducted three women and three children from a relief camp in Jiribam. During the same incident, two elderly individuals were burned alive by the militants amid a clash with CRPF and police in the district. The victims were among internally displaced Meitei people who had fled their homes earlier this year due to unrest and were residing in a relief camp near the CRPF base at Jakuradhor, the site of the encounter.

