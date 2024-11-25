Agilent To Report Q4 Results Monday: Retail Sentiment Downbeat

Agilent Technologies, Inc. ($A), a provider of analytical and clinical laboratory technologies, is due to report its fiscal year 2024 fourth-quarter results after the market closes on Monday, and the company is widely expected to report modest declines in both the top- and bottom-line.

Analysts, on average, expect Santa Clara, California-based Agilent to report non-GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of $1.32, lower than the year-ago’s $1.38. The consensus calls for a decline in revenue from $169 billion to $1.67 billion. 

In late-August, the company’s guided to non-GAAP EPS of $1.38-$1.42 and revenue of $1.64 billion to $1.69 billion.

Agilent, which was splintered from Hewlett-Packard Co. ($HPQ) in 1999, provides full-range of solutions including instruments, software, services and expertise. It caters to six key markets, namely food, pharmaceuticals, chemical & advanced materials, environmental & forensics, diagnostics and research.

Last week, the company announced a 5% increase in its quarterly cash dividend to $0.248. The dividend would be paid on Jan. 22, 2025 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on Dec. 31, 2024.

During the quarter, Agilent completed the acquisition of Canadian contract development and manufacturing organization Biovectra. It also announced Mito-rOCR Assay kit, an end-to-end solution that makes sophisticated analysis of mitochondrial function available to researchers of all skill levels.

Agilent’s updated full-year guidance issued in August model non-GAAP EPS of $5.21-$5.25 and revenue of $6.45 billion-$6.50 billion. 

a-sentiment.png A sentiment and message volume November 24, 2024, as of 10:47 pm ET | Source: Stocktwits

Users of the Stocktwits platform are largely 'bearish' (40/100) on Agilent stock, while message volume remained 'normal.'

Agilent’s shares have declined 3.25% for the year-to-date period. The shares ended Friday’s session up 1.35% at $133.84.

In mid-October, Barclays analyst Luke Sergott upped the price target for the stock from $135 to $145, while maintaining an 'Underweight' rating, according to the Fly.

