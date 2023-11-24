Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has his daughter's name 'Raha' inked on his shoulders

During the promotion of his film 'Animal', Ranbir Kapoor flaunted his new tattoo of his daughter Raha's name on his collarbone.

Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Animal' and he recently appeared on the show 'Unstoppable with NBK' along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Ranbir flaunted his new tattoo of his daughter Raha's name on his collarbone in the episode. Raha Kapoor was born in November 2022 to Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt.

Watch video

Ranbir Kapoor on tattoos

Ranbir earlier got a tattoo 'Awaara' written in Hindi on his wrist shortly before the premiere of his film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. The tattoo's attitude mirrored his character in the film, who is depicted to enjoy his nomadic lifestyle. One of Raj Kapoor's (Ranbir's grandfather) most well-known films was also called 'Awaara'. However, the actor then stated that he had no tattoos. In 2022, when questioned about tattoos, he told Mashable India, "None yet." Hopefully, it will be shortly. I'm not sure if it's the 8 or whatever. Maybe my tattoo will be the names of my children, or I don't know."

Ranbir and Alia on not showing Raha's face

Ranbir and Alia have yet to reveal any pictures of their daughter. They have also asked photographers not to shoot their daughter and have so far respected her privacy. During a recent interview, Alia addressed the issue, saying, "I don't want it to appear as if I'm hiding my daughter's face. I am quite proud of her. We are quite proud of our child. But because we are new parents, we are unsure how we feel about her face being plastered all over Instagram. She is only one year old, she's still far too young."

Professional front

Ranbir's 'Animal' will be released on December 01, 2023, and stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles.

Alia Bhatt will be seen in an action flick 'Jigra' that she will co-produce with Karan Johar. The film will be released in theaters on September 27, 2024. Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are co-producing the film.