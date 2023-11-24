Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has his daughter's name 'Raha' inked on his shoulders

    During the promotion of his film 'Animal', Ranbir Kapoor flaunted his new tattoo of his daughter Raha's name on his collarbone. 

    Watch: Ranbir Kapoor reveals he has his daughter's name 'Raha' inked on his shoulders RKK
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Nov 24, 2023, 12:01 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor is currently promoting his upcoming film 'Animal' and he recently appeared on the show 'Unstoppable with NBK' along with his co-star Rashmika Mandanna. Ranbir flaunted his new tattoo of his daughter Raha's name on his collarbone in the episode. Raha Kapoor was born in November 2022 to Ranbir and his wife Alia Bhatt.

    Watch video

    Ranbir Kapoor on tattoos

    Ranbir earlier got a tattoo 'Awaara' written in Hindi on his wrist shortly before the premiere of his film 'Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani'. The tattoo's attitude mirrored his character in the film, who is depicted to enjoy his nomadic lifestyle. One of Raj Kapoor's (Ranbir's grandfather) most well-known films was also called 'Awaara'. However, the actor then stated that he had no tattoos. In 2022, when questioned about tattoos, he told Mashable India, "None yet." Hopefully, it will be shortly. I'm not sure if it's the 8 or whatever. Maybe my tattoo will be the names of my children, or I don't know."

    Ranbir and Alia on not showing Raha's face

    Ranbir and Alia have yet to reveal any pictures of their daughter. They have also asked photographers not to shoot their daughter and have so far respected her privacy. During a recent interview, Alia addressed the issue, saying, "I don't want it to appear as if I'm hiding my daughter's face. I am quite proud of her. We are quite proud of our child. But because we are new parents, we are unsure how we feel about her face being plastered all over Instagram. She is only one year old, she's still far too young."

    Professional front

    Ranbir's 'Animal' will be released on December 01, 2023, and stars Bobby Deol and Anil Kapoor in important roles. 

    Alia Bhatt will be seen in an action flick 'Jigra' that she will co-produce with Karan Johar. The film will be released in theaters on September 27, 2024. Alia's Eternal Sunshine Productions, Dharma Productions, Apoorva Mehta, and Somen Mishra are co-producing the film.

    Last Updated Nov 24, 2023, 12:01 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film set for OTT release; here's when and where to watch SHG

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film set for OTT release; here's when and where to watch

    Will Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas collaborate for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next? Here's what the director said RKK

    Will Ranbir Kapoor, Prabhas collaborate for Sandeep Reddy Vanga's next? Here's what the director said

    Video Hema Malini turns Mirabai, performs dance drama in Mathura; PM Narendra Modi also attends Braj Utsav RBA

    Video: Hema Malini turns Mirabai, performs dance drama in Mathura; PM Narendra Modi also attends Braj Utsav

    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains vkp

    Lights, camera, action: Bengaluru's Namma Metro now open for cinema shoots inside trains

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This RBA

    Kotabommali PS REVIEW: Is Srikanth-Varalaxmi Sarathkumar's cop drama worth watching? Read This

    Recent Stories

    OnePlus 12 to feature wooden-texture like rear panel Here is what we know gcw

    OnePlus 12 to feature wooden-texture like rear panel? Here's what we know

    Bengaluru's Namma Yatri promises pickups 'quicker than Sam Altamn's comeback' vkp

    Bengaluru’s Namma Yatri promises pickups 'quicker than Sam Altman's comeback'

    Karnataka Cabinet approves withdrawal of CBI investigation against DCM DK Shivakumar

    Karnataka Cabinet approves withdrawal of CBI investigation against DCM DK Shivakumar

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film set for OTT release; here's when and where to watch SHG

    Bhagavanth Kesari: Nandamuri Balakrishna's film set for OTT release; here's when and where to watch

    Karnataka Cabinet proceeds with cash transfers under Gruhalaxmi, Annabhagya to women named in Ration cards vkp

    Karnataka Cabinet proceeds with cash transfers under Gruhalaxmi, Annabhagya to women named in Ration cards

    Recent Videos

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH) snt

    Silkyara tunnel rescue op: NDRF demonstrates wheeled stretcher manoeuvre for 41 trapped workers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon