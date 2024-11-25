Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi's sharp jibe ahead of Winter Session (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a dig at Opposition ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session, set to run until December 20.

Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi's sharp jibe ahead of Winter Session (WATCH) snt
Author
Sunita Iyer
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 11:17 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:17 AM IST

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on Monday before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, criticized the opposition, stating that those repeatedly rejected by the public—over 80-90 times—were attempting to disrupt Parliament with unruly behaviour for their political advantage.

Modi emphasized that while these efforts failed, the citizens of India observed such actions closely and would deliver their judgment at the right time.

His remarks follow the BJP-led coalition's resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where it secured 235 seats, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi far behind with just 49 seats in the 288-member House. Additionally, the BJP surprised many with a third consecutive win in Haryana, defeating the Congress, which had been considered the pre-poll favourite.

"There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos," Modi said.

"Though their tactics ultimately fail, the people watch their behaviour closely and deliver justice when the time comes," he added.

Modi stated that he had consistently urged his opposition colleagues to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament, adding that some among them had agreed with this appeal.

"But those who have been continuously rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy," the prime minister said.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is set to run until December 20.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Arvind Kejriwal calls it 'good news' AJR

Old age pension scheme expanded! Delhi adds 80,000 beneficiaries, Kejriwal calls it 'good news'

MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest shk

MP SHOCKER! 16-year-old gangraped, her friend thrashed by three men in forest

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases vkp

Karnataka HC rules: No bail for undertrial facing multiple fraud cases

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours dmn

Kerala BJP chief K Surendran takes responsibility for Palakkad loss, responds to resignation rumours

Recent Stories

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film RBA

Lucky Baskhar OTT Release: Netflix or Prime Video? When and where to watch the Dulquer Salmaan's HIT film

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

Samantha Ruth Prabhu to Malaika Arora: 5 Indian celebs blamed for their divorces

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH) shk

AMAZING! Kerala teen builds automated machine that uses AI to write homework in his handwriting (WATCH)

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath vkp

ISRO to develop Made in India car sensors, says chief S Somanath

India Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia snt

India's Perth triumph: How Bumrah's mastery, Jaiswal show, Virat Kohli's record ton & more stunned Australia

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon