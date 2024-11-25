Those rejected by people trying to control Parliament: PM Modi's sharp jibe ahead of Winter Session (WATCH)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi takes a dig at Opposition ahead of the Parliament's Winter Session, set to run until December 20.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, speaking on Monday before the commencement of the Winter Session of Parliament, criticized the opposition, stating that those repeatedly rejected by the public—over 80-90 times—were attempting to disrupt Parliament with unruly behaviour for their political advantage.

Modi emphasized that while these efforts failed, the citizens of India observed such actions closely and would deliver their judgment at the right time.

His remarks follow the BJP-led coalition's resounding victory in the Maharashtra Assembly elections, where it secured 235 seats, leaving the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi far behind with just 49 seats in the 288-member House. Additionally, the BJP surprised many with a third consecutive win in Haryana, defeating the Congress, which had been considered the pre-poll favourite.

"There should be a healthy debate in the Parliament but, unfortunately, certain individuals are trying to control Parliament for their own political gains, resorting to disruptions and chaos," Modi said.

"Though their tactics ultimately fail, the people watch their behaviour closely and deliver justice when the time comes," he added.

Modi stated that he had consistently urged his opposition colleagues to ensure the smooth functioning of Parliament, adding that some among them had agreed with this appeal.

"But those who have been continuously rejected by the public ignore the words of their colleagues and disrespect their sentiments and that of democracy," the prime minister said.

The Winter Session of Parliament commenced on Monday and is set to run until December 20.

Latest Videos