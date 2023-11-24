Bigg Boss 17: Jigna Vora says, there are mostly 'children' on the show; calls it injustice

On Bigg Boss 17's new episode Jigna Vora revealed pre-show talks with her ex and complained about not having people of her own age on the show in a candid chat with Rinku.

In the November 23rd episode of 'Bigg Boss 17', Jigna Vora, a former journalist, had a sincere conversation with Rinku Dhawan on the show. During their chat, Jigna shared personal details, revealing that she had informed her ex-boyfriend about her participation in 'Bigg Boss 17' before joining the house. At 49, Jigna expressed her discontent, feeling there were mostly younger contestants, whom she referred to as 'children.'

While talking to Rinku, Jigna talked about her ex-boyfriend's expected reaction after she leaves the show, saying, "Socho jab main yaha se bahar jaaungi voh insaan ka kya reaction hoga? (Imagine how will that person react after I exit this show)." Rinku asked about her communication with him, saying "Vo to baat hi nahi karte na aapse (He doesn't talk to you right?)" and Jigna confidently stated that he knew about her participation, saying, "Now, he will talk. He knew that I will be doing this show. I told him."

Jigna also shared a conversation where she playfully told her ex-boyfriend about flirting on the show. She recounted, "Maine aise hi bola usko. Chal muje bhi abhi udhar koi mil jayega, main bhi flirt karungi. Bolta hai 'Gurantee ke sath likh ke deta hu tu kar hi nahi sakti flirt'. Maine bola underestimate mat kar muje (I simply told him that now even I'll find someone on the show and even I will flirt with someone. He told me 'I can guarantee you that you won't flirt with anyone.' I told him not to underestimate me)."

Discussing the age group of contestants, Jigna expressed dissatisfaction, claiming that Bigg Boss had been unfair by not including people of their age. She said, "Bigg Boss has done injustice to us. They have all sent children in the show. There should have been someone of our age." Rinku added humor, saying, "Even we would have had a love triangle. My family even told me affair kar lena."

The episode highlighted conversations among the diverse 'Bigg Boss 17' contestants. Hosted by Salman Khan, the season started on October 15 with the theme 'Iss baar game nahi hoga sabke liye same to same,' indicating a departure from the usual equality principle in Bigg Boss. Unique features include the Archive Room and dividing the house into Dil, Dimaag, and Dum segments.

The mix of contestants in 'Bigg Boss 17' includes exes Abhishek Kumar and Isha Malviya, Rinku Dhawan, Arun Mashettey, Sunny Arya, Firoza Khan, Jigna Vora, Sana Raees Khan, Anurag Dobhal, Munawar Faruqui, Ankita Lokhande and Vicky Jain, Neil Bhatt, Aishwarya Sharma, Samarth Jurel, and Mannara Chopra. For continuous entertainment, 'BB 17' is available on JioCinema and airs on Colors TV at 9 pm.

