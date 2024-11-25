Kangana Ranaut calls Uddhav Thackeray 'monster' after he loses Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

As the Mahayuti swept Maharashtra's 2024 assembly elections, BJP MP Kangana Ranaut attacked the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its Aghadi coalition, accusing them of 'disrespecting women'.

As the Mahayuti sweeps the 2024 general assembly elections in Maharashtra, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Kangana Ranaut slammed the Shiv Sena (UBT) and its Aghadi coalition, accusing them of "disrespecting women" and calling them "daitya (monsters)."

Ranaut, a BJP MP from Himachal Pradesh's Mandi, stated that individuals who mistreat women are monsters, and they met their fate when they lost the Maharashtra assembly elections. She went on to say that they had clearly lost sight of what was right and wrong.

"I had anticipated his (Uddhav Thackeray's) loss. History is witness to how we recognise 'daitya' (monster) and 'devta' (god). Those who disrespect women are 'daitya' (monsters) and those who give respect to women - be it giving 33 per cent reservation for women, food, or cylinders. That's how one finds out who is 'devta' and who is a 'daitya'. So, those who disrespected women are monsters and they met their fate as they lost (the elections). They demolished my house and used foul words against me. It was evident that they lost sight of right and wrong," BJP MP Kangana Ranaut said.

Ranaut extended appreciation to the people of Maharashtra after the BJP-led Mahayuti won the assembly elections, describing it as a historic victory for the saffron party.

"This is a historic win for our party. It is obvious that all party workers are very excited. We are thankful to the people of Maharashtra. It (choosing the new Chief Minister) is the prerogative of our party (leaders)," she said.

Earlier, Maharashtra Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule lashed out at Congress on Sunday, saying that there will be no Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state assembly.

Bawankule said that Maharashtra's lack of a Leader of Opposition (LoP) was due to "wrong deeds" perpetrated by the Congress and opposition parties.

"Maharashtra will not have a leader of the opposition (LoP) this time. This is the result of the wrong deeds of Congress and the opposition. They spread fake narratives in Lok Sabha Elections and duped voters at that time. So when people came to know about this in assembly polls, voters kicked them out as they did in Haryana," BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said.

The results of the Maharashtra Legislative Assembly elections were announced on Saturday, November 23. In the recent elections, Mahayuti won 230 of the 288 constituencies.

The BJP won 132 seats, while its allies—the Shiv Sena, led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, won 57 seats, and the NCP, led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, gained 41.

In contrast, the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) received a harsh awakening, with the Shiv Sena (UBT) led by Uddhav Thackeray obtaining 20 seats, the Congress securing 16, and the NCP(SP) led by Sharad Pawar winning just 10 seats.

