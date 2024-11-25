Donald Trump planning to remove transgenders from US military after taking office: Report

US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning an executive order that would lead to the removal of all transgender members from the US military.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 11:23 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:23 AM IST

Adding to the growing fears of the LGBTQIA+ community, US President-elect Donald Trump is reportedly planning an executive order that would lead to the removal of all transgender members from the US military. Trump is expected to launch this on his first day back in the White House, The Sunday Times reported citing sources.

This order would force around 15,000 people, believed to be transgenders, out of their posts in the army.

According to officials, the transgenders would be medically discharged, deeming them "unfit" to serve military, The Sunday Times reported.

Notably, Trump had imposed a similar order during his first term as the US President where he prevented transgender people from joining the armed forces but allowed those who were already serving their jobs. However, this time, according to the report, all transgenders who are currently serving would also be removed.

Also read: 'Like Hitler recreation': Jewish journalist arrested for covering pro-Hamas protest in Toronto (WATCH)

Trump (78), is expected to implement a complete prohibition on individuals joining the military, despite various service branches currently facing recruitment challenges. Trump has criticised what he terms as 'woke' military practices, 'left-wing indoctrination', suggesting military leadership prioritises diversity, equality and inclusion over combat readiness.

There are reportedly around 15,000 transgenders actively serving in the US military presently. When President Joe Biden had lifted Trump's ban on transgenders in the military, around 2,200 service personnel were diagnosed with gender dysphoria, and several other personnel identified as a different gender than what they were born, the report said.

Also read: Donald Trump to create new 'warrior board' to purge military generals 'lacking leadership quality': Report

