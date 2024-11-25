"Mind-blown": Devi Sri Prasad gives early review of "Pushpa 2: The Rule" ahead of release

Music director Devi Sri Prasad has given his review of Pushpa 2: The Rule ahead of its December 5 release.

Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 10:59 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 10:59 AM IST

The Indian film industry is eagerly awaiting the release of Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, directed by Devi Sri Prasad, with heightened anticipation following the release of the song "Kissik," featuring Sreeleela as a dancer, at an event in Chennai on Sunday. At this event, music director Devi Sri Prasad expressed his excitement about the film and shared his thoughts on its potential. He declared that Pushpa 2 will be "the best film in recent times."

Devi Sri Prasad began by thanking fans for their overwhelming support of Pushpa 1, which had been celebrated like a festival. He noted, "Even before the release of Pushpa 2, you've already made it a festival. Thank you to everyone worldwide for making Pushpa 1 a blockbuster." He went on to highlight how the success of Pushpa 1 had been a significant milestone in his career, offering him the peak. Praising director Sukumar, who couldn’t attend the event due to final mixing work on the film, Devi Sri Prasad shared his excitement for the sequel.

The music director further expressed his confidence in Pushpa 2, stating, "After watching the first half, I said that Pushpa 2: The Rule will be the best film in recent times. After watching the second half, I was mind-blown." He also praised Allu Arjun's performance, saying, "Bunny, let me tell you in front of everyone here that your 'Vishwaroopam' has been beautifully showcased in the film. I speak as a fan of movies, and I must say, Bunny, this is one of your best films."

As the film’s release approaches, all eyes are on whether Pushpa 2: The Rule will mark a major comeback for Devi Sri Prasad. The music director had recently faced criticism for his work on the Suriya film Kanguva, with reports suggesting he had been removed from the film's background score. Despite this, his positive remarks about Pushpa 2 have only fueled excitement and increased the anticipation surrounding the sequel, which is set to release on December 5.

