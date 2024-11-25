Intense combing operations launched in Kodagu following Naxal leader Vikram Gowda's encounter

After Naxal leader Vikram Gowda's encounter, the ANF intensified combing operations in Kodagu's dense forests, suspecting his associates' presence. Kodagu SP highlighted past Naxal activities during elections and assured vigilance with armed forces, intelligence efforts, and community support to prevent further incidents.

Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 25, 2024, 11:21 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 25, 2024, 11:45 AM IST

After the recent encounter with Naxal leader Vikram Gowda, there is a strong possibility that his associates have infiltrated the Kodagu district. In response, the Anti-Naxal Force (ANF) has intensified combing operations across the region, particularly in forested areas along the Dakshina Kannada-Kodagu border.  

Reports suggest that four to five Naxal associates who were with Vikram Gowda during the encounter may have fled into the dense forests of Kodagu. These forests, part of the Western Ghats, are known for their rugged terrain and thick cover, making them a potential hideout. The ANF, along with local security forces, has launched an extensive search operation, targeting the forested areas and coffee plantations, which dominate the hilly terrain of the district.

Kodagu Superintendent of Police (SP) K. Ramarajan emphasized that the district has seen sporadic Naxal activity during election periods. "Naxals have made their presence felt during major elections since 2012, including the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, the 2018 Assembly elections, and the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. They were active in areas like Koojimale, on the Dakshina Kannada-Kodagu border. Now, following Vikram Gowda's encounter, his associates may have entered Kodagu," he said.

The Western Ghats, spanning Kodagu, Dakshina Kannada, and Chikkamagaluru districts, pose a significant challenge for security forces due to their vast and inaccessible forest areas. SP Ramarajan assured that the ANF and local police are well-prepared to counter any threats. "Our special team is equipped with the necessary weapons, and our intelligence units are gathering vital information. Kodagu residents are highly vigilant and cooperative. Many have a military background, and they promptly inform us of any suspicious activities. The district is on high alert," he added.  

The search operation has been ramped up with additional teams patrolling the borders and combing deep into the forests. Authorities remain confident that with community support and continuous vigilance, they can prevent any potential Naxal activities in Kodagu.  

