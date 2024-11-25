Is this really Akaay Kohli's picture going viral? Fans react to Anushka-Virat’s privacy breach

Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, known for their love of privacy, have always taken a strong stance when it comes to their children’s media exposure. The couple, often referred to as "Virushka," has consistently kept their family life away from the public eye. Their efforts to shield their children, especially their young ones, from prying cameras have been widely respected. Despite this, a picture of a child resembling their son, Akaay, has recently gone viral, sparking both excitement and controversy.

Anushka and Virat welcomed their second child, a baby boy, on February 15, 2024, just three years after the birth of their daughter, Vamika. Ever since the couple became parents again, they have worked hard to protect their children's privacy, specifically requesting the paparazzi to refrain from clicking pictures of their kids. However, during ongoing India vs. Australia Test match in Perth, a photo of a child, believed to be Akaay, was unintentionally captured and has since gone viral, though it remains unclear if it is truly their son.

On the third day of the first Test match, Anushka, Akaay, and Vamika were spotted at the Optus Stadium cheering for Virat Kohli. Pictures and videos of Akaay quickly began circulating online, with the little one’s adorable face capturing the attention of many. While some fans were overjoyed at the sight of the couple’s son, a significant portion of the online community was outraged. They criticized broadcasters for violating the family’s privacy by showing Akaay’s face on television.

The situation echoed a similar incident from 2022 when photos of Vamika were clicked during a match and went viral. Anushka then took to social media, expressing her frustration and requesting that the media respect their wishes regarding their children’s privacy. She reiterated the family's preference for not having their kids' images published, emphasizing that they wanted to protect their children from unnecessary public attention. The recent breach has reignited the debate over the fine line between public interest and personal privacy.

