Bhumi Pednekar has been cast as warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma in 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj'. She will star alongside Rishab Shetty in the titular role. The film also features Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in key roles.

Actress Bhumi Pednekar has officially joined the cast of 'The Pride of Bharat: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj', the upcoming two-part historical epic produced by Sandeep Singh. She will portray the legendary warrior queen Belawadi Mallamma alongside Rishab Shetty, who will headline the film in the titular role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

Trade analyst Taran Adarsh announced the casting on social media, writing: "RISHAB SHETTY IN & AS 'CHHATRAPATI SHIVAJI MAHARAJ': BHUMI SATISH PEDNEKKAR TO PORTAY WARRIOR QUEEN... #BhumiSatishPednekkar has been cast as #BelawadiMallamma, the fearless warrior queen remembered for her courage and unwavering spirit, in #SandeepSingh's ambitious two-part historical epic, #ThePrideOfBharat: #ChhatrapatiShivajiMaharaj." View this post on Instagram A post shared by Taran Adarsh (@taranadarsh)

Ensemble Cast and Production Details

The ensemble cast also features Arjun Rampal and Vivek Oberoi in pivotal roles. Written by Rishi Virmani, the ambitious historical project is scheduled to begin principal photography later this year, with extensive pre-production already underway.

More on Bhumi Pednekar's Role

Bhumi Pednekar will essay the role of Queen Belawadi Mallamma, remembered for her courage, leadership and unwavering spirit. She is celebrated as one of India's earliest female rulers to form and lead a women's army against opposing forces.

Acclaimed Music Team

The film has also assembled an acclaimed music team. National Award-winning composer Amit Trivedi will score the soundtrack, while National Award-winning lyricist Prasoon Joshi will write the songs. (ANI)