    AP Dhillon makes huge statement; says world is taking 'brown community seriously now'

    AP Dhillon, the celebrated singer-rapper, has recently opened up about his highly successful career and revealed how the entire world is finally taking the brown community more seriously now. The singer has also opened up on how the brown community is getting due global recognition now.

    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 10:24 AM IST

    AP Dhillon, the celebrated rapper-singer, is one of the most loved names in the entertainment industry. The Punjab-born Canadian singer established himself as one of the most sought-after independent musicians in the music industry, with a career span of 14 years. The Brown Munde singer is now busy promoting his highly anticipated docuseries AP Dhillon: One of a Kind, which got dropped on Amazon Prime Video on August 18, Friday. In a recent chat with a leading entertainment portal, Dhillon revealed his take on pursuing a Bollywood career. In his interview with a leading Indian entertainment portal, AP Dhillon, aka Amritpal Singh Dhillon, has revealed how the entire world is finally taking the brown community more seriously now.

    India-born Canadian artist AP Dhillon, a rising global star in the hip-hop scene with songs such as Brown Munde, Excuses and Summer High, believes the brown community is finally getting prominent recognition on the global canvas and the love it deserves.

    The musician, whose journey from Gurdaspur in Punjab to Vancouver in Canada to finally tasting popularity is the subject of a new documentary series, AP Dhillon: First of A Kind, said he is proud that the world is taking note of the music created by Indians residing in Canada and the US.

    In his recent interview with a renowned Indian news wire agency, AP Dhillon said, "We, as a brown community, are getting the light, the appreciation that we deserve, and that our culture is moving forward, like hip-hop music. I do not think the world took us seriously before. And now they are."

    He adds, "The music from India or the Indian people in Canada or States is getting recognised. It is so amazing to see artists doing different things, trying independently. So it gave people hope that, If he can do it, I can do it too." The Canadian singer, who has been in India for the past few weeks, hosted a grand screening of his ambitious project for his Bollywood friends and acquaintances last weekend in Mumbai. This event got attended by some of the biggest names in the Hindi film industry, including superstar Salman Khan and talented actor Ranveer Singh.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 10:24 AM IST
