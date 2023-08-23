Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Rakhi Sawant alleges ex husband Adil Khan sold her nudes for whopping Rs 47 Lakh; know details

    Author
    Team Newsable
    First Published Aug 23, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    Adil Khan Durrani is the target of new accusations made by Rakhi Sawant, her ex-husband. The Bigg Boss star accused Adil in a recent interview of selling her naked videos for Rs 47 lakh in Dubai. "He's shooting from where I'm in the bathroom, can you see? Videos aise bohot saare. Mera full-body nudity is present. I kept silent. Rakhi told Pinkvilla, "I was his wife and he was raping me in the house. “Videos viral ho jayenga na fir kya karu main. Zaher kha jau, suicide kar lu, kaha jau? Pure duniya mere nude video dekhne ke baad kaha jau? Kidhar jau, kaunse samaj mein rahu? Tell me where should I go? How to show my face to the world? Mai normal ladki nehi hu, India ke celebrity hu, ek brand hu. Within one year mera talaq kar diya usne," she added.

    Adil Khan Durrani, Rakhi's ex-husband, just escaped from the Mysore jail. On February 7 of this year, he was taken from her house and placed under custody after the Bigg Boss celebrity made a number of accusations against him and claimed he had been having extramarital affairs. Adil, however, spoke to the media after being released from jail and made a number of accusations against his ex-wife. He discussed Rakhi's allegations of miscarriage in an interview with Bollywood Bubble and asserted that the actress is infertile. He claimed that Rakhi had a uterus removed during surgery.

    "6-7 days have passed; no one has complained; Adil and Mera Bacha Gir Gaya; Humara Miscarriage Ho Gaya. How then is she carrying a child? I was sitting in the hospital with her when she was admitted and had to have her uterus removed due to age-related complications. The police arrived at that very moment and took me into custody. She had filed a FIR overnight by the time I contacted her in the middle of the night and arrived at her house in the morning," he informed the entertainment portal. Rakhi, though, refuted the allegations.

    Last Updated Aug 23, 2023, 9:57 AM IST
