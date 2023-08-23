Ranveer Singh's Don 3 delayed? Is it because of Farhan Akhtar's 'Begin Again' and 'Champions'? Read THIS

Despite the conflicting reviews of the new Don, supporters hoped that Farhan Akhtar will participate in the production of Don 3. The film stars Ranveer Singh and is scheduled to be released in 2025. A fresh report, however, has raised concern that the picture may be postponed. According to a new source, Farhan is in discussions to appear in two films: Begin Again and Champions. If he agrees to make the films, he will most likely finish them before diving into Don 3.

According to a news report, the adaptation of Keira Knightley and Mark Ruffalo's 2013 film Begin Again will be directed by Nitya Mehra and produced by Vikram Malhotra's Abundantia Entertainment. "Farhan and Nitya have been discussing a musical comedy for quite some time, and things are currently in the advanced stages of development." It is supposed to be a remake of the 2013 Hollywood blockbuster, 'Begin Again' and will begin production before the end of this year. "The film follows the journey of a musician who goes on to produce an album that breaks all records," according to the source.

In addition to the Begin Again remake, Farhan has signed on to Aamir Khan's Champions. "Farhan was also committed to doing Champions for Aamir Khan Productions, but the film is scheduled to begin production in January 2024." This will be followed by another acting role for Farhan, produced by Excel Entertainment, and subsequently Don 3," the insider stated.

Farhan will begin work on Don 3 after finishing the first two flicks. Don 3 is planned to begin production by the end of 2024 and will be released in 2025. Ranveer is also scheduled to complete production on his reported Sanjay Leela Bhansali project, Baiju Bawra, by 2024. According to reports, Alia Bhatt will co-star with Ranveer Singh in the film.