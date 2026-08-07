Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is set to host 'India Ke Top 1%', the Indian adaptation of the game show 'The 1% Club'. The show focuses on logic and common sense, not general knowledge, and will premiere on September 5 on Star Plus and JioHotstar.

Bollywood actor Anil Kapoor is all set to host 'India Ke Top 1%, the Indian adaptation of the internationally acclaimed game show format 'The 1% Club'.

After finding success in countries including the Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Greece, Australia, Israel, Turkey, Ukraine, Mexico and the United States, 'The 1% Club' is making its India debut as 'India Ke Top 1%', as per the press release.

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Anil Kapoor on Hosting the New Game Show

Expressing his excitement about the show's premiere, Anil Kapoor said in a statement, "I'm thrilled to announce that 'India Ke Top 1%' premieres on 5th September. Witnessing the grand launch of the show in such a spectacular setting made this announcement even more special."

"'India Ke Top 1%' is unlike anything audiences have seen before. It will surprise you and keep you on your toes because it's not about how much you know; it's about how you think. Every challenge tests your observation, logic, presence of mind and your ability to stay calm under pressure," he added.

Highlighting the interactive nature of the format, Kapoor said, "The best part is that everyone at home can play along with every question and discover how their own minds work. There will be moments that amaze you, moments that make you question your first instinct, and moments that remind you that intelligence comes in many forms."

'India Ke Top 1%' Premiere Details

'India Ke Top 1%' will premiere on September 5 on Star Plus and JioHotstar. (ANI)