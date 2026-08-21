American Express India has partnered with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) as its Preferred Payments Partner, offering eligible Card Members special access, pre-sale benefits, dining offers and more at the cultural centre.

American Express Banking Corp., India has entered into a partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC) to offer eligible American Express Card Members special access and benefits across selected arts, entertainment and dining experiences at the cultural centre.

As per a release, under this partnership, American Express will be the Preferred Payments Partner at NMACC. Eligible Card Members will get access to select benefits, including pre-sale and complimentary access to certain productions, dining offers and premium services. The partnership will also give Card Members more opportunities to attend and engage with selected cultural programmes at NMACC.

A Commitment to Indian Art and Culture

Speaking about the partnership, American Express India CEO and Country Manager Sanjay Khanna said the tie-up will give Card Members more opportunities to experience India's art and culture. "India has an extraordinary legacy of art, culture and creative expression, and NMACC has created a remarkable platform that celebrates this legacy while bringing audiences closer to exceptional experiences from around the world," Khanna said as per the release.

"At American Express, we are committed to continually elevating the value of Card Membership through experiences that are distinctive and meaningful for our Card Members. Our partnership with the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre brings these together, giving Card Members more ways to discover and enjoy some of India's most exciting cultural moments," he added.

Showcasing India to the World

Devendra Bharma, CEO, Jio World Centre, said the partnership will create more opportunities for people to experience Indian and international culture. "At Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre, our vision is to showcase the best of India to the world and bring the best of the world to India. A shared belief in the power of culture to connect people, makes this partnership a natural one, creating new opportunities to celebrate India's rich artistic heritage, while fostering a greater collaborative exchange between India and the world. We look forward to expanding India's cultural landscape, and the many voices that shape it."

The partnership will cover selected cultural experiences at NMACC and is aimed at giving eligible American Express Card Members access to special privileges and services.

American Express (NYSE: AXP) is a global payments and premium lifestyle brand powered by technology. Our colleagues around the world back our customers with differentiated products, services, and experiences that enrich lives and build business success.

About the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre

The Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre is a first-of-its-kind, multi-disciplinary space in the sphere of arts, within the Jio World Centre, located in the heart of Mumbai's Bandra Kurla Complex. The Cultural Centre is home to three performing arts spaces: the majestic 2,000-seater Grand Theatre, the technologically advanced 198-seater Studio Theatre, and the dynamic 80-seater Cube.

The Cultural Centre also features the Art House, a four-storey dedicated visual arts space built as per global museum standards with the aim of housing an array of exhibits and installations from the finest artistic talent across India and the world. Spread across its concourses is a captivating mix of public art by renowned Indian and global artists, including 'Kamal Kunj' - one of the largest Pichwai paintings in India. (ANI)