Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, Ranveer Singh’s father, met with the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA) on Tuesday to challenge Excel Entertainment’s reported ₹45 crore claim regarding the actor’s exit from the film Don 3. He submitted documents to contest the claim amidst the ongoing dispute with Farhan Akhtar's production house.

Jagjit Singh Bhavnani, actor Ranveer Singh's father, met with the Indian Motion Picture Producers Association (IMPPA). He challenged Excel Entertainment's reported ₹45 crore claim. This dispute began after Ranveer Singh walked out of their film, Don 3.

Weeks before its initial shoot, Ranveer Singh withdrew from Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s production. This wasn't just a contract disagreement. It’s part of a wider conflict involving Farhan Akhtar himself, sparking questions about project viability and industry commitments.

The Contested ₹45 Crore Claim

₹45 crore — that's the amount Excel Entertainment, co-owned by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani, wants in damages. Ranveer Singh's exit triggered this demand. Ashoke Pandit, chief of the Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE), alleged Farhan Akhtar's production house incurred major financial losses. Mr. Bhavnani submitted various documents to IMPPA. He argues the claim is baseless or too high, given his son’s withdrawal.

Farhan Akhtar's Central Role in the Dispute

Farhan Akhtar sits at the heart of this dispute. The controversy isn’t just about money. Akhtar, a director, producer, and Excel Entertainment co-owner, links his personal and professional name to Don 3. He nurtured this highly anticipated franchise from the start. Ranveer Singh’s sudden departure, just weeks before filming, profoundly disrupted Akhtar’s creative and production schedule.

This was no mere business setback. It challenged Akhtar’s directorial vision. It also hit his significant investment of time and creative energy. The alleged ₹45 crore loss reflects the personal and professional cost Akhtar bore. Navigating this unforeseen roadblock to a marquee project proved tough. The dispute shows the intense pressures prominent filmmakers face when star commitments falter—impacting budgets, artistic integrity, and project timelines.

IMPPA's Role in Resolution

IMPPA President Abhay Sinha confirmed the meeting with Mr. Bhavnani. He noted the association's legal team would review all submissions. Their goal is to facilitate a fair resolution. High stakes exist for both the actor and Farhan Akhtar's production house. Ranveer Singh’s lawyers previously expressed willingness to cooperate with IMPPA’s mediation. This shows the industry's desire for a friendly settlement.

What Was the Controversy About?

In May, the controversy blew up. FWICE issued a non-cooperation directive against Ranveer Singh. This stirred serious debate. Eight days later, in June, FWICE swiftly withdrew the directive. IMPPA, the Producers Guild of India, and the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) had intervened. These bodies stepped in to mediate. They knew such a dispute had wide industry impact, especially with a major star and filmmaker like Farhan Akhtar involved. Before Mr. Bhavnani's recent plea, Excel Entertainment already presented its case to IMPPA. They included details of the actor's Don 3 contract and promotional materials. This set the stage for the current arbitration.