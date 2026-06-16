As Kalki 2898 AD sequel advances in production, fresh reports suggest Alia Bhatt may join the star-studded cast in a pivotal new role, sparking excitement and speculation among fans eager for updates.

The highly anticipated sequel to Kalki 2898 AD is gradually taking shape, with director Nag Ashwin reportedly moving ahead with key portions of the film's production in Hyderabad. While the makers have maintained complete secrecy around the project, a new rumour has sparked excitement among fans and movie enthusiasts alike.

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Alia Bhatt's, Name Enters the Conversation

According to recent reports circulating online, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt may be joining the cast of the ambitious sci-fi franchise. If the speculation turns out to be true, the actress is expected to play a significant role in the sequel. Interestingly, reports suggest that her character will not be linked to Sumathi, portrayed by Deepika Padukone in the first installment.

Instead, Alia is believed to be introducing a completely new character who could have a major impact on the storyline moving forward. While these reports have generated considerable buzz, neither the filmmakers nor the production team have officially confirmed her involvement.

Reports Hint at Early Shoot Participation

The rumours gained further traction after claims emerged that Alia has already filmed a few scenes for the project. Although details remain under wraps, the possibility of seeing the actress in the futuristic universe has excited fans across social media platforms.

Many viewers have expressed curiosity about how her character could fit into the mythological and science-fiction narrative that made the first film a massive success.

Sequel Continues to Build Momentum

Meanwhile, the sequel is reportedly progressing steadily. Veteran actors Amitabh Bachchan and Kamal Haasan, whose performances were widely appreciated in the original film, are expected to reprise their roles. Industry reports indicate that both stars have already completed major shooting schedules.

With production moving forward and fresh casting rumours adding to the excitement, anticipation surrounding the next chapter of Kalki 2898 AD continues to grow among fans.