Alia Bhatt has reportedly been impressed by Bobby Deol’s performance on the sets of ‘Alpha’. After the success of ‘Animal’, the actor’s powerful role in the upcoming film is creating buzz among fans.

Bobby Deol is the man of the moment in Bollywood right now. After making a solid comeback, he's been grabbing everyone's attention with one powerful role after another. His villainous turn in 'Animal' won him a lot of praise. Now, he's ready to play a strong anti-hero in Yash Raj Films' much-awaited movie, 'Alpha', where he'll be sharing the screen with Alia Bhatt.

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Alpha Movie Cast: Alia Calls Bobby Deol a ‘Gentle Giant’

Sharing her experience of working with Bobby Deol, Alia Bhatt said that she calls him a 'gentle giant'. According to her, Bobby has a very powerful and commanding presence on screen, but in real life, he is extremely calm, humble, and simple.

Alia revealed that during the shoot, she noticed Bobby would often deliver amazing scenes without even fully realising it. She feels this is his greatest strength. He doesn't try to 'act'; he just lives his character with complete ease.

Bobby Deol Performance: Even the Director Was Blown Away

Alia shared an interesting story from the set. She said that many times, director Shiv Rawail would go up to Bobby Deol to praise him for a brilliant shot. But Bobby's reply was always very simple. He would often say that he himself didn't know what he did to deserve so much praise. According to Alia, this is what sets Bobby apart from other actors. He lives completely in the moment and acts naturally, which is why his scenes leave such a deep impact on the audience.

Alpha Movie Story: A Fascinating Clash Between a Mentor and His Protégé

Alia Bhatt explained that in 'Alpha', Bobby Deol plays her mentor. However, the story takes a twist where she has to stand up against her own guru. This very conflict makes the story thrilling and interesting. The audience will get to see a massive showdown between the two actors, which is being considered one of the biggest highlights of the film.

Bobby Deol Comeback: Bobby's Winning Streak Continues

Alia said that working with Bobby Deol was a very inspiring experience for her. She mentioned that despite his years of experience, Bobby still considers himself a student of acting. Alia added that she also sees herself as a student who tries to learn something new from every project. She said that right now, everyone is enjoying this new phase of Bobby Deol because he is consistently delivering fantastic performances.

From Animal to Alpha, Bobby Deol's Popularity is Soaring

Alia also praised Bobby's recent projects. She said his work in 'Animal' was brilliant and that he has shown his talent in other films as well. Alia believes that in 'Alpha', the audience will get to see another new and special side of Bobby Deol.

Alpha Release Date: When is the Film Releasing?

'Alpha', directed by Shiv Rawail, is set to release in cinemas worldwide on July 3, 2026. Besides Alia Bhatt and Bobby Deol, the film also features Sharvari and Anil Kapoor in important roles. There is already a lot of excitement among the audience for this movie.