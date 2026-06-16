Bobby Deol celebrated his son Aryaman's birthday with a sweet post, calling him his 'angel'. The actor, who will next be seen in the YRF Spy Universe film 'Alpha' with Alia Bhatt, also shared a picture with his son.

Actor Bobby Deol on Tuesday penned an adorable birthday wish for his son, Aryaman. Calling Aryaman his "angel", the 'Animal' star wrote," Hey my Aryaman, my angel Happy Birthday, Love you most (red heart emojis)." He also shared a picture with Aryaman. Take a look at it.

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Bobby and his wife Tanya have been happily married since 1996. Besides Aryaman, they are also parents to Dharam.

Bobby Deol on the work front

Meanwhile, on the work front, Bobby, who was recently seen in Anurag Kashyap's 'Bandar', will be next seen in Alpha, sharing screen space with Alia Bhatt and Sharvari in 'Alpha'. Directed by Shiv Rawail, the film marks the first female-led instalment in the YRF Spy Universe, which includes blockbuster titles such as 'Ek Tha Tiger,' 'Tiger Zinda Hai,' 'War,' 'Pathaan,' 'Tiger 3' and 'War 2.' The film has witnessed multiple release date changes during production. Initially planned for a 2025 release, 'Alpha' was later shifted to April before Yash Raj Films announced July 10 as its release date. The makers have now advanced the release by a week, with 'Alpha' set to arrive in cinemas worldwide on July 3. (ANI)