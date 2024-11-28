'Swear on Puneeth Rajkumar's grave': Deepika Das's mother alleges verbal abuse, threat from unknown caller

Deepika Das and her mother, Padmalatha, received threatening phone calls from an unknown person who made abusive claims about Deepika's husband and demanded money. Padmalatha filed a complaint, and the police have launched an investigation under section 308(2) of the IPC to identify the culprit.

Actress Deepika Das mother padmalatha alleges threat and verbal abuse from unknown caller vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 12:15 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 12:15 PM IST

Deepika Das, a popular actress from the Sandalwood industry, and her mother, Padmalatha, were recently subjected to a threatening phone call in the middle of the night. The call came from an unknown person who allegedly used abusive language and made serious threats to the actress's mother.

The incident occurred at Deepika Das's residence in Madanayakanahalli, located on the outskirts of Bengaluru. According to Padmalatha, the caller first accused her of making a wrong decision by allowing her daughter, Deepika, to marry a man named Deepak Kumar eight months ago. The caller also made shocking claims, saying that Deepika's husband was involved in illegal activities and was a cheat.

Padmalatha reportedly responded by advising the caller to take legal action if he had any solid evidence to back up his accusations. However, a few days later, Deepika received a call from the same person, who threatened her as well. The caller allegedly told Deepika that she was unaware of her husband’s illegal activities and also mentioned that the actress should "swear at the grave of Puneeth Rajkumar," which Padmalatha denied.

The caller then escalated the threats, saying he would harm Padmalatha's reputation and demanded money in return for stopping the abuse. He reportedly even threatened to commit suicide, blaming the family if his demands were not met.

Feeling increasingly fearful, Padmalatha filed a formal complaint with the Madanayakanahalli police station. In her complaint, she detailed the threatening nature of the calls and the emotional distress caused by the unknown individual.

A case has been registered under section BNS 308(2) of the Indian Penal Code. Madanayakanahalli police have initiated an investigation into the matter and are currently searching for the miscreant who made the threats.

This incident has left both Deepika and her mother shaken, as they continue to seek justice for the emotional distress caused by the harrowing phone calls. Police are working to identify and apprehend the person responsible for the threats.

