Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma denies absconding amid legal issues; Read on

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma faces legal trouble over a year-old tweet allegedly featuring a morphed image of Andhra Pradesh leaders in an "indecent" manner. With four cases filed against him and his phone switched off, Varma denies absconding, citing work commitments as the reason for his unavailability

Filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma is embroiled in legal trouble, with reports indicating that the Andhra Pradesh Police is actively searching for him. The controversy stems from a year-old tweet allegedly containing a morphed image of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu, Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, and their family members depicted in what has been described as an "indecent" manner. Although the tweet was shared a year ago, legal complaints were recently filed against him in multiple locations. According to recent developments, the filmmaker has been untraceable, with his mobile phone switched off for days. However, he released a video where he denied absconding, claiming instead that he was preoccupied with work commitments.

Controversy Over the Alleged Tweet

In his video, Varma explained that his tweet, shared almost a year ago, is now the subject of legal action, with four separate cases filed in different locations. He mentioned that the individuals directly referenced in the post had not raised any objections, but complaints were lodged by unidentified parties who claimed the post offended them.

Varma's Stand on Investigation

The filmmaker expressed willingness to cooperate with the investigation but highlighted that his ongoing film shoot was preventing him from attending immediately. He reportedly asked authorities to reschedule the proceedings but remarked that they seemed unusually eager to resolve the matter within a short timeframe.

Police Investigation Continues

As of now, the police are actively tracking Varma’s whereabouts, while his mobile remains switched off. The filmmaker, renowned for iconic films like Rangeela, Kaun, and Satya, remains in the spotlight as this legal battle unfolds.

