AR Rahman at IFFI 2024: Music composer makes FIRST appearance post separation announcement from Saira Banu

AR Rahman, an Oscar-winning composer, and his wife, Saira Banu, startled fans when they announced their separation after 29 years of marriage just a few days ago. On Wednesday, November 27, the musician travelled to Goa for the International Film Festival of India (IFFI) 2024, his first public appearance since the split announcement.

He spoke about the late famous vocalist during the Kala Academy's Lata Mangeshkar Memorial Talk: Musical Theatre in India session. AR Rahman was seen sporting a black and white patterned suit with black pants. He rounded up his ensemble with a beautiful pair of sunglasses.

AR Rahman has taken on the position of producer for Headhunting to Beatboxing. He attended a special screening of the documentary at IFFI, which will also be shown at the Cannes Film Festival 2024.

Regarding the project, Rahman said, "Headhunting to Beatboxing (a musical documentary on the evolution of music in Nagaland) is a very inspirational tale. I visited and observed what was happening."

He added, "The evolution was so inspirational that I felt it was a story that could inspire many. Most people don't even know about this new Nagaland."

On November 20, AR Rahman shared his separation announcement on X and wrote, "We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter"

He also used the hashtag ARR Sairaa Breakup, for which he was heavily criticised. AR Rahman and Saira got married in 1995 and have three children: Khatija, Raheema, and Ameen.

