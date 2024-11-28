Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena, Karishma share cute moments at cousin Aadar Jain's roka with Alekha | PICTURES

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani got engaged in a beautiful 'Roka Ceremony' attended by his cousins Ranbir Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor, Karishma Kapoor and others. Let's check out the fun-filled pictures

Aadar Jain is the grandson of legendary actor Raj Kapoor. He is the son of Raj Kapoor's daughter Rima Jain. He has appeared in films like Qaidi Band (2017) and Hello Charlie (2021). He also worked as an assistant director in Ae Dil Hai Mushkil

Aadar Jain and Alekha Advani began their wedding festivities with an intimate roka ceremony on November 23, 2024, surrounded by family and friends. The Kapoor clan joyously welcomed Alekha as the newest member of their family. Ranbir Kapoor puts tilak on Alekha Advani's forehead welcoming her to the family

The roka ceremony was graced by almost every Kapoor family member. Even those unable to attend, like Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, congratulated the couple through heartfelt social media posts

Karishma Kapoor aka Lolo applies tilak on Alekha Jain's forehead while Aadar Jain looks lovingly at his would-be bride

Karishma Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor's mother Babita Kapoor perfoms aarti and applies tilak on Alekha Jain's forehead

Bebo aka Kareena Kapoor smiles as she performs aarti and applies tilak on Alekha Jain, welcoming her into the family

Amitabh Bachchan's grand-daughter Navya Naveli was also in attendance at the ceremony. Saif Ali Khan too poses as Karishma clicks a grand selfie of the entire family

